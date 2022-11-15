Jennifer Aniston Father Death: Legendary Actor John Aniston Dies At 89

Jennifer Aniston is lamenting the passing of her “sweet papa,” John Aniston of the popular soap operas, who died on Friday at the age of 89.

The “Friends” star, who was well known for her affection for her father, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, calling him “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”

Who Was John Aniston?

The Greek American actor and father of actress Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston, has a $10 million fortune. Greece’s island of Crete is where John Aniston was conceived in 1933. When John Aniston was two years old, his family moved to Pennsylvania and settled there. He earned a bachelor’s in theater arts from Pennsylvania State University.

John Aniston held the position of Lieutenant Commander while serving as an intelligence officer on active service in Panama for the US Navy. The part of Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” which John Aniston has played continuously since 1985, is the one for which he is most known.

Since his initial appearance as Eric Richards on “Days of Our Lives” in 1969 and continued in that role until 1970, John Aniston has appeared in soap operas almost consistently. From 1975 to 1978, he appeared on “Love of Life,” from 1978 to 1984, on “Search for Tomorrow,” and from 1985 to the present on “Days of Our Lives.”

Jennifer Aniston Father’s Death

While Jennifer and her father had a very tight bond, Aniston and her mother, Nancy Dow, had a much more strained relationship that was marred by betrayal, mistrust, and hurt.

Aniston and Dow had a long-standing estrangement, and after her mother passed away in 2016, the “Morning Show” star paid her mother a less glowing tribute.

“My brother John and I announce the demise of our mother Nancy Dow with deep sorrow. She was 79 years old when she passed away peacefully in the company of her loved ones after a protracted illness, according to a comparably brief statement made at the time by Aniston. “As we mourn our loss, we want that the privacy of our family is maintained.”

Aniston and Dow had a tumultuous relationship for years; the actress was reportedly furious when Dow decided to publish a memoir on their relationship called “From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir.”

John and Aniston are shown in a photo taken in the late 1990s. She was scarcely communicating with her mother, Nancy Dow, at the time. John Anthony Aniston said, “Sweet papa. In the heartfelt eulogy, the 53-year-old “Friends” star said, “You were one of the most beautiful people I knew. “I am so happy that you ascended into the heavens painlessly and in peace. and no less on 11/11! Don’t forget to go there.

Aniston and her mother eventually made amends, but she has frequently discussed their tumultuous relationship and the trauma she now bears as a result of their falling out.

She was judgmental. In a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress remarked about her mother, “She was quite judgmental of me. Because she was a model, she was dazzling and beautiful. Not me. I’ve never been.

Aniston added, “She was also quite unforgiving. She would harbor grudges that I simply felt to be so trivial.

John Aniston Cause Of Death

Although there is no official information about John Aniston’s death, it is possible that he passed away of natural causes.

Read More: