Jennifer Brown, A Mother Who Went Missing In Montgomery County, Has Been Found Dead

In a shallow grave in Royersford, the body of missing mother Jennifer Brown from Montgomery County was discovered on Wednesday. More than two weeks have passed since Limerick Township resident Brown, 43, vanished.
Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County, reported that Brown’s body was discovered late on Wednesday afternoon, partially buried.
On Wednesday, Chopper 3 was observing police activities related to the investigation at an industrial complex in Royersford near Fifth and Chestnut Streets.
Less than two miles from Brown’s home in Limerick Township, detectives stayed to process the evidence at the site.
We have been conducting a thorough investigation, and Steele stated, “I can’t tell you how many individuals have worked on this and assisted in this case to attempt to locate her. And although we prayed and hoped for her safety, she is not. The coroner’s office will receive Brown’s remains and perform an autopsy there.
Prosecutors refused to say if they have any current suspects in the case of her disappearance.
In Limerick Township, Brown was last seen on January 3. The following day, she failed to pick up her kid from the bus stop.
She would never abandon her sons, according to family members, without informing anyone.
Missing flyers have been distributed in the neighbourhood, asking for her safe return.
Residents tell CBS Near Brown’s house, officers from Philadelphia removed a dumpster.
The hunt last week led detectives to a landfill in Berks County.
