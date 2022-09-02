Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Weekend Details

It was hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had tied the knot in a storybook ceremony.

The newlyweds had a small, private wedding in Las Vegas last month, and then they spent the following weekend in Georgia partying with their closest friends and relatives to celebrate their marriage.

Homestead of 87 Acres owned by Affleck

The wedding took place at Affleck’s 87-acre estate on Hampton Island Preserve, where the pair exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony attended by relatives and friends.

The Saturday ceremony and cocktail reception were, however, only a component of a larger event that spanned three days.

Gorgeous Wedding Gown

Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren gown for her wedding. The dress was stunning; it had short sleeves and a feather skirt with a wonderful ruffled train.

Event with a Predominantly White Color Scheme

All of the couple’s guests wore white to the event.

A white aisle led up to a platform with a white piano and a white wedding bell, all of which were set against a backdrop of lush flora, furthering the event’s clean look.

READ MORE:

VIP service for our guests

Guests at Affleck’s mansion were shuttled around by trolleys in Savannah. After the ceremony on Saturday, friends, and family returned the next day for a brunch to toast the newlyweds.

Guests were given personalized straw gift bags bearing the couple’s initials, “J.B.”, to take home after the ceremony.

Checklist of Important Persons in Attendance

Best pal Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso.

Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto, along with Jason and Kevin Smith, the filmmakers behind Clerks.

Husband and wife Hollywood power couple Patrick Whitesell and Pia Miller.

Author Jay Shetty, who wrote “Think Like a Monk,” presided over the event.