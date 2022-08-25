Jennifer Lopez Wears $2m Diamonds to Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding ring is worth millions, but her love is free.

Celebrity performer Jennifer Garner wore three different custom Ralph Lauren gowns and a total of $700,000 in diamonds and pearls at her multi-day wedding to actor Ben Affleck over the weekend.

Lopez combined two exquisite diamond and pearl jewels by Mikimoto with her turtleneck column gown, which featured a dramatic ruffled skirt comprised of over 1,000 fluttering handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric, for the occasion.

The 53-year-old singer and actress accessorized her wedding attire with the $53,000 white South Sea cultured pearl and diamond drop earrings and the $39,000 white South Sea cultured pearl and diamond floral ring from the jeweler.

Lopez changed into a second stunning gown with thousands of pearls for the reception. She has been wearing her ceremony ring ever since, although she has upgraded her earrings to a pair of Mikimoto pearl and diamond studs that cost $85,000.

However, she may have saved the finest for last: Lopez changed into a sophisticated mermaid dress with a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline and organza hood, and then she accessorized with a pair of 27-carat diamond earrings designed by Samer Halimeh.

The stunning jewelry included a flowery design made of pear- and marquise-cut stones, and was estimated to be worth $2 million.

Lopez’s engagement ring from Affleck, 50, is a true work of art, so it stands to reason that she would take great care in selecting the rest of her wedding jewelry.

In April of 2022, the “Argo” director popped the question (for the second time) by giving his girlfriend a breathtaking ring with a natural green diamond weighing 8.5 carats, set in the center between two trapezoidal white diamonds.

Page Six Style quotes gem specialists who estimate the spectacular engagement ring’s value at $10 million.