Jeremy Lin Net Worth: Where And How Did He Invest His Money?

Jeremy Lin Early Life

He was born in Torrance, California in 1988 and grew up in Palo Alto. Shirley and Genie-ming, both of whom are from Taiwan, immigrated to the United States in the 1970s, initially settling in Virginia before moving to Indiana for higher education.

Josh and Joseph are Lin’s older and younger brothers, respectively. Their dad taught them the game at the Y, and Lin even participated in a National Junior Basketball League his mom had a hand in establishing.

Lin led his Palo Alto High School basketball team to a 32-1 record and a CIF Division II state championship as a senior. All-State First Team and Division II Northern California Player of the Year were also honors bestowed upon him for his achievements.

Without a scholarship, Lin was unable to attend Stanford University, which was conveniently located not far away. He opted to attend Harvard instead, where he was recognized by being named to the All-Ivy League Second Team during his sophomore year.

In his junior year of college basketball, Lin was the only player in his conference to place in the top 10 in scoring, assists, and steals. Because of this, he was chosen to the First Team All-Ivy by virtually every coach in the league.

For his final year of high school, he was once again chosen by unanimous vote. A game in which Lin scored 30 points, a career-high, against the Connecticut Huskies, went viral across the country. He graduated as the first player in Ivy League history with 1,450 points and 450 rebounds in his college career.

Jeremy Lin Career

After going undrafted out of college, Lin made the decision to play for his local team, the Golden State Warriors, in 2010. On the other hand, he saw limited action in his first year and spent most of his time in the NBA’s minor league.

Lin was formerly a member of the Warriors, but he was waived by the team in late 2011 and picked up by the Rockets. He was waived by the Rockets after appearing in a total of seven minutes over two preseason games.

The “Linsanity” and the New York Knicks

For the 2011-12 season, Lin played for the New York Knicks. He was only given limited playing time before being sent back to the NBA Development League’s Erie BayHawks.

However, the Knicks embarked on a seven-game winning streak after Lin was upgraded to the starting lineup at the beginning of 2012.

The tremendous season he had not only propelled the Knicks into the 2012 playoffs but also made him a household name throughout the world. Lin’s sudden popularity led to the term “Linsanity” being used to describe the phenomenon.

Both Time and Sports Illustrated featured him on their covers, and he was named to the Time 100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Lin was named the ESPY Breakthrough Athlete of the Year in July 2012.

A return to the Rockets

Lin rejoined the Houston Rockets in the 2012 season. At the end of his rookie campaign, he had averages of 13.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

In the 2013–14 season, Patrick Beverley took Lin’s starting spot, with Lin relegated to playing primarily with the second team as a major ball handler and scoring option.

He scored 65 points in a pair of games back in November, a career record for him. At the end of the year, he averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 assists per contest.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets, and the New Jersey Nets

In 2014, the Los Angeles Lakers made a deal to acquire Lin from the New York Knicks. He improved his career three-point percentage to 36.9% throughout the season.

His role on the squad was unclear, and he had trouble adapting to coach Byron Scott’s offensive scheme. The Charlotte Hornets signed Lin to a two-year contract in July 2015.

He put up solid numbers for the squad, culminating in a season-high 35 points against the Raptors in December. After losing to the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs, the Hornets’ season was over.

Lin signed a three-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets in July 2016. Despite dealing with a number of injuries throughout the season, he still managed to average a solid 14.5 points and 5.1 assists in the regular season finale. However, Lin was sidelined for the bulk of the following season due to a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.

A match between the Beijing Ducks and the Santa Cruz Warriors

In August of this year, 2019, Lin inked a contract with the CBA’s Beijing Ducks. He had career highs in points (22.3 per game), rebounds (5.7 per game), and assists (5.6 per game) in his first campaign. Lin joined the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA’s Developmental League this offseason.

Jeremy Lin Net Worth

Net Worth: $36 Million Salary: $14.9 Million Date of Birth: Aug 23, 1988 (34 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America

Jeremy Lin net worth is $36 million after retiring from the sport. His final team was the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

He has previously played in the NBA for the likes of the Lakers, Hornets, Hawks, Raptors, Rockets, Nets, Knicks, and Nets. Lin has made history by being the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese heritage to play in the NBA and the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship.

After fellow Knicks player, Baron Davis was sidelined in 2012, Lin finally got his chance to start for the Knicks. When he took over as head coach of the Knicks, he led them to seven consecutive victories and started a phenomenon that has since been known as “Linsanity” in the sports world.

