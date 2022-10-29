Jerry Lee Lewis Cause Of Death: Rock Pioneer And ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ Singer, Dies At 87

Jerry Lee Lewis passed away on Friday at his home in DeSoto County, Miss., south of Memphis.

Lewis was a hard-driving rockabilly musician whose pounding boogie-woogie piano and bluesy, country-influenced vocals helped define the sound of rock ‘n’ roll on hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” and whose explosive performing style expressed the essence of rock rebellion. He was 87.

Who Was Jerry Lee Lewis?

Jerry Lee Lewis was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who lived from September 29, 1935, to October 28, 2022. He was referred to as “the Killer” and called “Rock and roll’s first great wild man and one of the 20th century’s most important pianists.”

Lewis, a forerunner of rock and roll and rockabilly music, recorded his debut songs in 1956 at Memphis, Tennessee’s Sun Records. 300,000 copies of “Crazy Arms” were sold in the South, and Lewis catapulted to stardom internationally with his 1957 smash “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

He then released the top singles "Great Balls of Fire," "Breathless," and "High School Confidential" as a follow-up. Following his marriage to Myra Gale Brown, a 13-year-old first cousin once removed, his rock and roll career suffered.

Following the controversy, his fame swiftly declined, and except for a cover of Ray Charles’ “What’d I Say” in the early 1960s, he had little chart success. During this period, his live performances became more exuberant and crazy.

Many music critics and fans, in general, consider his live CD Live at the Star Club, Hamburg from 1964 to be one of the wildest and best live rock albums ever. Lewis transitioned to country music in 1968 and enjoyed success with songs like “Another Place, Another Time.”

The late 1960s and early 1970s saw Lewis consistently at the top of the country-western charts thanks to this, and during the course of his seven-decade career, he had 30 songs reach the Billboard Country and Western Chart’s Top 10.

“To Make Love Sweeter for You,” “There Must Be More to Love Than This,” “Would You Take Another Chance on Me,” and “Me and Bobby McGee” were among his No. 1 country singles.

Jerry Lee Lewis Cause Of Death

Just days after falling victim to an online death hoax, Rock & Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by his representative Zach Farnum, who stated:

“Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

Over the years, Jerry Lee Lewis developed a sizable fan base, and his passing is a great loss to the music business as a whole.

His cause of death, however, has not yet been made public. He just had the flu, thus he was unable to attend the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 16, 2022. However, his wife graciously accepted the distinction and said Lewis was good.

Later, a photo of Lewis receiving the medallion from Kris Kristofferson was posted on his Instagram page. A note from Lewis was included in the post, which also included a photo of Lewis in bed. He expressed his sadness and disappointment at missing the induction ceremony.

Jerry also experienced a mild stroke in March 2019, posting on his Facebook page that he was in Memphis visiting his family at the time. It is still unclear, though, whether the flu or a stroke contributed to his passing.

