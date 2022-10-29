Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: What Was His Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis is from the United States. The songs “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire!” and “Would You Take Another Chance On Me” by Jerry Lee Lewis are well-known.

Early Life

In Ferriday, Concordia Parish, Louisiana, on September 29, 1935, Jerry Lee Lewis was born. The family was poor and his father was a farmer. He began playing the piano at an early age with his two older cousins, and when his parents realized how much he loved music, they mortgaged their farm in order to buy him a new piano.

His debut performance took place in November 1949. His mother sent him to the Southwest Bible Institute in Waxahachie, Texas so he could sing only gospel music because his family was very pious.

He was ordered to leave the school after performing the song “My God is Real” in boogie-woogie style. After leaving the venue, he started performing in nearby bars and clubs.

Early Career

Lewis went to Nashville in 1955 in search of a record deal but was unsuccessful. The next year, Lewis traveled to Memphis to look for a deal with the label Sun Records. Jack Clement, a sound engineer, captured Lewis’ performance of “Crazy Arms” by Ray Price and “End of the Road,” a song he wrote.

The next month, he started recording for the label. He performed as a solo artist as well as on the albums of several other Sun Records-signed musicians. He appeared in the songs “Matchbox,” “Your True Love,” and “Put Your Cat Clothes On” by Carl Perkins and in the tune “Flyin’ Saucers Rock’n’Roll” by Billy Lee Riley.

Less than a month after signing, Lewis was in the recording studio when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash each dropped by to see Carl Perkins. A spontaneous jam session among the three was captured and ultimately included on the album “Million Dollar Quartet.” In 1957, Lewis’ solo music career started to truly take off.

Under the moniker Jerry Lee Lewis and his Pumpin’ Piano, he debuted his songs as a solo artist and soon had successes like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

He achieved fame and popularity on a global scale with the later record, while the former was chosen in 2014 for long-term preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Despite his early popularity, Lewis believed that his songs went against his Christian beliefs, and he occasionally worried that he was driving both his fans and himself to hell. Johnny Cash described this peculiarity about himself, yet Lewis managed to function throughout his comparatively lengthy career without the influence of religion.

As part of his unique performance technique, Lewis would kick the piano bench aside, pound the keys with his heels, and then run his hands over every key to add drama. He performed this performance for the first time on “The Steve Allen Show” in July 1957.

In Memphis and Nashville, two brand-new, cutting-edge recording studios were opened by Sun Records in 1960. The next year, Lewis cut his popular cover of Ray Charles’ song “What’d I Say.” In 1963, when his deal with Sun Records expired, he chose to sign with the label Smash Records.

He collaborated with the label on a number of rock albums, such as "The Return of Rock," "Memphis Beat," and "Soul My Way," although none of them was particularly well-received by critics or consumers.

Lewis and the Nashville Teens released the live album “Live at the Star Club, Hamburg” in 1964, and it is regarded by many as one of the best live recordings ever made.

Later Career And Country Music

Lewis agreed to make a country album after his management requested him to do so in 1968 because he had grown upset with Smash Records’ failure to produce hits for him. Jerry Chestnut’s song “Another Place, Another Time,” which he covered and released, became an unexpected smash.

On the Billboard country music charts, the song quickly climbed to no. 4 and held that position for seventeen weeks.

He also had seventeen Top 10 singles on Billboard’s country music charts during that time. He quickly rose to the top of the list of most successful country music stars at the time. His older country songs were updated and published as an album in 1970 after his first label, Sun Records, acquired Smash Records.

On the country music charts, the single "One Minute Past Eternity" peaked at number two. With the singles "Me and Bobby McGee" and "Chantilly Lace," which were released the next year, he made a comeback to the pop genre in 1971.

He released the highly acclaimed album “Jerry Lee Lewis” after switching to the record label Elektra, but it was a commercial failure. Lewis was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and “Great Balls of Fire!,” a feature film based on his early life and career, was released in 1989. One of his ex-wives wrote the book on which it was based.

Personal Life

Lewis has had six children with various women during his seven marriages. Early in his career, he was heavily criticized for marrying his first cousin, who was 13 years old. Lewis was 22 when they were married. His sixth marriage, which lasted twenty-one years, was his longest.

Jerry Lee Lewis Death

Just days after falling victim to an online death hoax, Rock & Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by his representative Zach Farnum, who stated:

“Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”

Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth

Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth is estimated to be around $10 Million in 2022. He produced the soulful rock album “Southern Roots: Back Home to Memphis,” which earned positive reviews from critics despite not charting.

