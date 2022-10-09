Jessi Combs Death: Truth Revealed Behind The Death Of Mythbusters’ Host! How Did Her Jet Car Crash?

Jessi Combs Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Jessi Combs Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Jessi Combs Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in his death.

Who Was Jessi Combs?

At the time of her passing in 2019, Jessi Combs was a reality television celebrity, race car driver, and metal fabricator in the United States. She had a net worth of one million dollars at the time of her passing.

On July 27, 1983, Jessi Combs made her debut into the world in Rapid City, South Dakota. She considered accepting a scholarship to a prestigious interior design school after graduating from high school but ultimately decided against doing so.

She decided to pursue a career in the collision repair and refinishing field, so she enrolled in the core program at Wyo Tech. In 2004, she completed her education with the highest grade point average.

After that, she was asked to make an appearance as a guest fabricator on the episode of “Overhaulin'” that aired on TLC. After that, she received an invitation to become a part of the cast of “Extreme 4” on Spike TV.

Between the years 2005 and 2008, she was a co-host on the show as well as a fabricator for the show. She would subsequently go on to co-host many series in the future, some of which include “Mythbusters,” “The List: 1001 Car Things To Do Before You Die,” “All Girls Garage,” and “Overhaulin’.”

In the Alvord Desert in Oregon on October 9, 2013, she drove a North American Eagle (NAE) Supersonic Speed Challenger to a speed of 404.709 miles per hour, which was good enough to break the women’s land speed record.

Jessi Combs Death: What Happened To Her?

What appears to be the cause of the deadly vehicle crash that took the life of “MythBusters” and “Overhaulin'” host Jessi Combs in August has been discovered by authorities. The famous driver was killed in an accident involving a jet vehicle as he was trying to set a new land speed record in Oregon.

In human years, she was in her thirties. On Tuesday, Harney County Sheriff David M. Ward released a press statement to USA TODAY detailing the outcomes of their inquiry.

According to the announcement, “it appears that there was a mechanical failure of the front wheel, most likely caused by striking an object in the desert.” This conclusion is based on data collected and reviewed at the scene of the collision as well as evidence recovered by the North American Race Team.

“The front wheel assembly collapsed due to a breakdown. When the front wheel gave out, the car was doing close to 550 kilometers per hour.”

“blunt force trauma to the head occurred prior to the fire that devoured the race vehicle following the incident,” was ruled to be the cause of death for Combs.

As reported by the Associated Press, Combs passed away in a desert dry lake bed while attempting to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512 mph set in 1976 by Kitty O’Neil, who passed away a year ago at the age of 72.

Since O’Neil was driving a tricycle, Combs has been the fastest woman in a four-wheeled vehicle since 2013. Later runs saw her surpass this speed, but mechanical issues prevented those times from being recorded. Combs appeared to want to beat O’Neil’s record on Instagram just days before she passed away.

“To charge headfirst into danger may seem foolish to others. Those who put up the effort tend to succeed “The scribe put pen to paper. “People often tell me I’m completely insane. A heartfelt “thank you” from me ;)”