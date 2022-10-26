Jessica Alba Net Worth 2022: How Much She Earns From The Honest Company?

Jessica Alba is an actress and businesswoman from the United States. She is best known as an actress for her parts in movies like “Fantastic Four” and “Good Luck Chuck.” As a businesswoman, she is known for being a co-founder of The Honest Company, which makes products for the home and for babies.

Jessica owned 5.56 million shares of The Honest Company when it went public in May 2021. (including options). At the stock’s first public price of $23, or before taxes, her share was worth $130 million. In March 2022, when the price of the company dropped to about $5, her share was worth about $25 million.

Early Life And Career

Jessica Marie Alba was born on April 28, 1981, in Pomona, California. Her Danish, Welsh, German, English, and French ancestors came from her mother. Her Mexican ancestors came from her father’s side of the family. Joshua is her younger brother.

Due to her father’s job in the United States Air Force, the family moved around a lot. She grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Del Rio, Texas, before moving to Claremont, California, when she was nine years old. She finished high school at Claremont when she was sixteen, and then she went to the Atlantic Theater Company.

Alba has been interested in acting since she was five years old, and she was able to persuade her mother to take her to an acting competition when she was eleven years old, in 1992. She won the grand prize, which was free acting classes.

Nine months later, an agent signed her up. Alba started acting when she was 13. She had a small part in the 1994 movie “Camp Nowhere” and a short recurring role in the Nickelodeon show “The Secret World of Alex Mack.” She was also in two national TV ads for Nintendo and J.C. Penney when she was a child.

Career In Acting

After her early acting jobs, Alba became better known as the lead actress on the TV show “Dark Angel” from 2000 to 2002. She was then nineteen years old. She won a Golden Globe, a Teen Choice Award for Choice Actress, and the Saturn Award for Best Actress for her role as the genetically engineered super-soldier.

In 2003, the movie “Honey” was her big break in movies, and she quickly became one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

We have so much more in common than differences in this world. Enough of the hate and the narrative to keep us divided – spread love, lead with your heart – we are all humans and in this together — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) October 26, 2022

The movies “Fantastic Four” (2005) and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007), “Good Luck Chuck” (2007), “The Eye” (2008), “Valentine’s Day” (2010), “Little Fockers” (2010), and “Mechanic: Resurrection” (2010) were also big hits at the box office (2016).

Alba has also worked with the director Robert Rodriguez a lot. She has been in many of his movies, including “Sin City” (2005), “Machete” (2010), “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” (2011), “Machete Kills” (2013), and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2015).

Alba has been playing an LAPD detective on the Spectrum action crime TV show "L.A.'s Finest" since May 2019. She stars with Gabrielle Union.

The Honest Company

Alba and her partner Christopher Gavigan started The Honest Company when they weren’t acting. The Honest Company makes body care, cleaning, and other products for babies and homes that are safe for the environment. The company has more than 275 employees and makes more than $150 million a year.

In August 2014, the company raised an additional $72 million on top of the $52 million it had already raised. This brought the company’s market value to $1 billion.

The company was worth $1.7 billion in August 2015. Alba owned about 20% of the company at this point. That meant that her share was worth about $200 million before taxes at the time. In October 2017, the company raised $75 million in a Series E round at a valuation of $1 billion. This was 57% less than what it had been worth before.

When The Honest Company went public in May 2021, Alba owned about 6.2% of the company or 5.65 million shares. Alba’s share was worth $130 million on paper at the company’s IPO price of $23.

After a little less than a year, each share of The Honest Company was worth about $5. At that point, her bet was worth somewhere around $25 million.

Personal Life

Alba met and started dating her co-star Michael Weatherly while they were both working on “Dark Angel.” On her 20th birthday, Weatherly asked her to marry him, and she said yes. But in August 2003, they said they were no longer together.

Alba met Cash Warren, the son of actor Michael Warren, on the set of “Fantastic Four.” Cash Warren is a film producer.

They got married in May 2008, and Honor Marie Warren was born in the same year. OK! The magazine is said to have paid $1.5 million for the baby’s first pictures. In 2011, their second daughter, Haven Warren, was born, and in December 2017, they had a son.

Jessica Alba Net Worth

Jessica Alba Net Worth is estimated to be around $100 Million in 2022. Alba bought a mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, from film producer and Hollywood executive Mike Medavoy at the beginning of 2017.

The price was almost $10 million. Alba and her husband Warren worked with interior designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design to make a lot of changes to the house. The property was bought with the help of Alba's real estate agent father.

The property is in the private, gated community of Oak Pass Road. It is right next door to the home of restaurateur and reality star Lisa Vanderpump, but that’s not the only reason why Alba’s recent purchase is a great find.

The 1.85-acre estate has a traditional-style home that might remind you of a classic Hamptons home because of how light and open it is inside.

The property was first listed for almost $11 million, but Alba got a good deal by locking it in for exactly $9.948 million. The last time the house changed hands was in 2011 when Medavoy bought it for $6,425.

This shows that he made a lot of money at the Beverly Hills address. The two-story guest house has a three-car garage, and the estate’s large lawn and swimming pool are beyond that.

The backyard is especially safe from paparazzi, which is almost a must in the celebrity-filled Oak Pass Road neighborhood. Besides the Vanderpumps, Demi Moore, Channing Tatum, and Jon Voight are also famous neighbors.

