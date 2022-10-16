Jewel Net Worth: With Whom She Is In Relationship?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Jewel Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Jewel Net Worth. More information about Jewel’s money woes may be found here. Jewel to his recent commercial success and Jewel Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Jewel’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Jewel Early Life

On May 23, 1974, in Payson, Utah, Jewel was born Jewel Kilcher. Until her parents divorced in 1981, she lived in an Anchorage, Alaska, Mormon family with her mother, Lenedra, father, Attila (aka Atz Kilcher), older brother, Shane, and younger brother, Atz Jr. Niko, Atz’s kid from a previous relationship, is Jewel’s half-brother.

After her parents divorced, Jewel was raised by her father’s new partner, Atz, in Homer, Alaska, in a house without running water. She and her father, who taught her to yodel, occasionally performed at area bars and motels.

Awarded a scholarship to the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, Jewel majored in operatic voice and guitar. She graduated from college and headed to San Diego, California, where she performed at coffee shops and bars while living out of her car.

Jewel Career

Career In 1993, Inga Vainshtein saw Jewel sing at a San Diego coffee shop called The Inner Change; she contacted Danny Goldberg of Atlantic Records, who agreed to foot the bill for Jewel to record a demo.

Pieces of You, published in 1995 and managed by Inga, is one of the best-selling debut albums of all time and features the singles “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games,” and “You Were Meant for Me.”

After the success of her debut, Jewel has released 11 additional studio albums, some of which include Spirit (1998), Goodbye, Alice in Wonderland (2006), and Picking Up the Pieces (2013). (2015).

Jewel’s debut book, “A Night Without Armor,” was a “New York Times” bestseller the same year she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXII in 1998.

Her first film appearance was in 1999’s “Ride with the Devil,” directed by Ang Lee, and her autobiography “Chasing Down the Dawn” was released the following year.

After Atlantic Records didn’t extend Jewel’s contract in 2007, she signed with Valory Records and starred in the self-parody “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”

In 2008, she dropped a country album titled “Perfectly Clear,” which quickly rose to the top of “Billboard” magazine’s chart of Top Country Albums. In 2009, Jewel was scheduled to compete in “Dancing with the Stars,” but she had to withdraw after breaking both of her tibias in separate incidents.

Her first memoir, “Ring of Fire,” was released in 2013, and she portrayed June Carter Cash in a Lifetime movie the following year. Her second memoir, “Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story,” was published in 2015.

Jewel appeared in and produced three Fixer Upper mysteries on the Hallmark Channel in 2017 and 2018. These were Concrete Evidence, Framed for Murder, and Deadly Deeds.

She has guest starred on various TV shows, such as “7th Heaven” (2007), “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2008), and the “Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe” (2001). (2016).

Jewel Charity Work

Jewel, her mother, and her older brother founded the nonprofit organization Higher Ground for Humanity in 1999, and Jewel participated in Lifetime’s “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” campaign in 2006, delivering petitions with 12 million signatures in support of the Breast Cancer Patient Protection Act of 2005 to Capitol Hill.

For the Help the Homeless Walk in Washington, D.C., Jewel was named honorary chairman in 2006, and in 2008, she auctioned off her handwritten lyrics to benefit Project Clean Water. Jewel lent her name and voice to the ReThink: Why Housing Matters campaign in 2013.

In 1995, after seeing Jewel on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” actor Sean Penn requested her to pen a song for his film “The Crossing Guard.” The two began dating shortly thereafter.

Jewel Personal Life

After dating for ten years, she wed rodeo cowboy Ty Murray on August 7, 2008; on July 11, 2011, the couple had their son Kase. This pair officially called it quits in 2014.

Several times, Jewel has made an appearance on the Discovery Channel show “Alaska: The Last Frontier,” which also features her famous father and other relatives.

After discovering in 2003 that her mother, Lenedra, had stolen millions of dollars from her and left her in debt, Jewel severed ties with her.

Jewel Net Worth

Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: May 23, 1974 (48 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m) Profession: Writer, Singer, Guitarist, Poet, Singer-songwriter, Actor, Record producer Nationality: United States of America

Jewel Net Worth is $14 million. Jewel is an American singer-songwriter, musician, actress, and poet. The homeless singer’s first album, “Pieces of You,” went on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide and was written and recorded while she was just 21 years old.

Twelve studio albums of hers have been certified platinum or higher, and she has won over twenty honors for her efforts.

Along with her music career, Jewel has acted in a number of movies and TV shows, such as “Ride with the Devil” (1999), “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007), and “Ring of Fire” (2013), and she served as a judge on “Nashville Star” from 2007 to 2008.

Jewel is also a published novelist, having written “A Night Without Armor” (1998), “Chasing Down the Dawn” (2000), and “Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story” (2015).

