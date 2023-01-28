Jewelry Store Robbed By 3 Men In Mountain View; Witness Shot

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police say that on Friday morning in Mountain View, three armed suspects looted a jewelry store and shot at a witness who tried to follow them.
The Mountain View Police Department was informed at around 11:50 a.m. that three armed suspects had broken into a jewelry shop in the 1900 block of Latham Avenue and removed cash from the register as well as people’s personal things.
After leaving the establishment, the suspects got into a black vehicle and started driving north on Rengstorff Avenue. When the suspects arrived at the Highway 101 onramp, the witness followed them in their own automobile, and the suspects shot at the witness, hitting their vehicle at least once, according to the police.
In neither the robbery nor the gunshot, there were any recorded injuries.
Officers were sent to the jewelry shop and the onramp, both of which were still closed on Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the suspects were last seen wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or their vehicle is requested to call 911, according to police. You can also email Detective Jason Roldan at jason.roldan@mountainview.gov with information.
