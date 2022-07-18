Millions in jewels Stolen from Armored Truck in California

LOS ANGELES, CA — Authorities in Southern California announced Sunday that an armored truck robbery last week resulted in the theft of millions of dollars worth of jewels and jewelry.

Police spokesperson Dana Callahan confirmed that Brink’s truck was broken into early on July 11 near Los Angeles.

Brandy Swanson, director of the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, said that the goods had been placed into the truck late on July 10 following the exposition. She stated they were heading to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center, which is located northeast of Los Angeles.

Between 25 and 30 bags, with an undetermined number of individual parts, were seized, according to Swanson’s account. She said that 18 victims had reported losses of more than $100 million. In Callahan’s estimation, the sum was below the threshold of ten million dollars.

In a statement, Brink’s stated that the total worth of the missing products is less than $10 million based on the information consumers gave before shipping. “By the terms of our contract, we will fully refund our customers for the value of their stolen goods.”

The heist occurred near the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, according to a spokesman for the FBI in Los Angeles. According to Eimiller, the bureau agency was in contact with local police, but she was unable to provide any other information right away.

As of Sunday, the LA County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher in charge of patrolling Lancaster did not know anything about the investigation.

For this reason, Swanson believes that exhibitors who travel between jewellery exhibitions are more likely than not to underinsure their goods.

In this regard, there’s a discrepancy. Swanson described the businesses as “mom-and-pop” enterprises. This has crushed them.” The livelihoods of some of these people have been completely wiped out.”

About 45 International Gem and Jewelry shows are held in the United States each year, according to her estimate.

