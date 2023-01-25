Jim Boeheim: Difference In Foul Shots Against North Carolina Is Strange

NY’s Syracuse – One statistical discrepancy showed up in a game finished by four points, which was actually far closer than that slim margin.
Syracuse outshot North Carolina from the field and the 3-point arc in Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 72-68 loss to the Tar Heels. Syracuse had maintained its strength on the glass, where North Carolina usually excels, grabbing five more rebounds than the Heels.
Although North Carolina had ten turnovers as well, Syracuse’s 17 turnovers were significantly above their season average.
