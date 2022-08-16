Jim Carrey Net Worth 2022, How Much Did He Make Per Movie?

Jim Carrey is an actor, comedian, and producer from Canada and the United States. Jim was always one of the best-paid entertainers in the world in the late 1990s and early 2000s. With “The Cable Guy” in 1996, Jim Carrey became the first actor in history to make $20 million for a single movie. So far in his career, he has made hundreds of millions of dollars in salaries and bonuses from movies.

Earlier Years

In Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, on January 17, 1962, is where Jim Carrey entered the world. His mom stayed at home to raise him while his dad worked as an accountant. At the age of 12, Jim’s father lost his work, and he and his family quickly found themselves without a place to live. The whole family slept in a vehicle and scraped together money by working as night shift janitors and security guards at a local plant. Teenage Jim would often put in an eight-hour stint at the plant after a full day of classes.

Jim, who was born into a family of comedians (his father was an impersonator), began performing stand-up in Toronto’s comedy clubs at the tender age of 15. When he was younger, his dad would take him out to the clubs. He left high school to become an entertainer, and after moving to Los Angeles, Rodney Dangerfield watched him perform at The Comedy Store and signed him as an opening act.

Blank Check Come True

Jim Carrey, rumor has it, once drove his beat-up Toyota Camry into the Hollywood Hills when he was flat broke and sad. This supposedly happened in 1985. In a check for $10 million, Jim endorsed the phrase “for acting services given” and a view of Los Angeles. The cheque he wrote was dated 10 years in the future, and he kept it in his wallet all this time. Warning: within those ten years, he saw his ambition realized. After his father passed away in 1994, Jim placed the cheque inside the coffin.

Success

After making his television debut on the Wayans brothers’ sketch comedy show “In Living Color” in 1990, Carrey experienced instant fame. With characters like the masochistic and accident-prone Fire Marshal Bill, he won over audiences with this program. Although Carrey’s first major film, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” opened just before In Living Color was canceled in 1995, he stayed on the show until its very conclusion.

The movie was so successful, that it catapulted him into the public eye. Both “The Mask” and “Dumb and Dumber” were commercial successes that year, when he also appeared in. Earning a record $20 million for his following feature, “The Cable Guy,” he became the highest-paid actor in film history.

Liar, Liar, Bruce Almighty, Me, Myself, Irene, and Yes Man are some of Carrey’s other prominent comedy endeavors. He has also had guest appearances in films like “The Truman Show,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Majestic,” “Man on the Moon,” and the suspense film “The Number 23.”

Salary Highlights

Jim’s initial sizable income came from In Living Color, where he was paid $25,000 per episode. At the end of the 127 episodes, Jim had made roughly $3.2 million. That is equivalent to about $6 million in today’s dollars. He earned $350,000 for his role in the first Ace Ventura film. He would get $15 million for his role in the sequel a year later. Jim’s salary for The Mask was $540,000, and he received $7 million for his role in Dumb & Dumber.

Jim made $20 million from the films The Cable Guy, Batman Forever, Liar, Liar, Me, Myself & Irene, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Yes Man. Jim was also entitled to royalties on product sales related to How the Grinch Stole Christmas. For his work on Yes Man, he received $35 million, or 36.2% of the company’s profits. That’s a salary in the top 30 all-time for the film industry.

A movie that grossed $20 million in the mid-1990s would make about $34 million now.

Salary and bonus payments brought Jim’s total income to $200 million between 1994 and 2008. At the very least, he made an additional $100 million over the next decade. He has probably made around $300 million in his film career thus far.

Personal Life

The actor Jim Carrey has tied the knot twice. He wed Melissa Womer in 1987, and they stayed together till 1995. They’re the parents of Jane Erin Carrey, a 2012 American Idol competitor and daughter of Jim Carrey. Jim wed his Dumb & Dumber co-star Lauren Holly in 1996. Less than a year had passed in the marriage. In a relationship that lasted from 2005 until 2010, he dated actress and model Jenny McCarthy.

Awards

Jim has received over 40 major accolades for his work, including two Golden Globes (for The Truman Show and Man in the Moon, respectively) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.

Real Estate

Jim has multiple residences spread out around the country. His enormous compound in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles has been his principal house for many years. The initial piece of real estate in his complex cost him $3.8 million back in 1994, which is about equivalent to about $6.6 million now. He paid $1.7 million for the 1-acre plot next door in the year 2000. The property now has a sizable guesthouse, pool, and tennis court.

In 2002, he dropped $9.75 million on a Malibu property with ocean views. His asking price for the mansion in 2011 was $18 million. In 2013, for the sum of $13.4 million, he found a buyer. Jim also has his own apartment in the Big Apple.

How Much Did Jim Carrey Get For His Role in The Mask?

The Mask was a huge success, making $352 million on a budget of only $23 million. Carrey made $450,000 from the movie, which came out in 1994, the same year as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

The Mask was first pitched as a horror movie as early as 1989 so that it would be more like the violent Dark Horse comics on which it was based. It would explore the themes of classic animation, anonymity, and how absolute power can be corrupted. Instead, it was changed into a “ssssssmokin'” PG-13 comedy starring Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, whose face and voice are his trademarks. It also made Cameron Diaz a star. She was found for the movie when she walked out of a modeling agency and was asked to be in it.

How Much Does Jim Carrey Make For Each Movie?

In 2011, Forbes put Carrey on their list of the highest-paid actors. At his peak, he was said to make $20 million per movie. Still, his total pay for each project probably changes based on how well it does at the box office and how much people want to see it. Business Insider says that if Carrey’s groundbreaking $20 million salaries were adjusted for inflation, they would be worth more than $35 million each today.

Carrey has said that he isn’t always driven by fame or money, even though he makes a lot of it. “I think everyone should get rich and famous and do everything they’ve ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer,” he is famously quoted as saying.

Jim Carrey Net Worth

It’s been estimated that Jim Carrey net worth is $180 million. In 1994, once Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was released, he initially gained widespread recognition around the world. During the next two decades, he became one of the highest-paid actors in the world, routinely pulling in $20 million or more every film. He made history as the first actor to make $20 million for a single film, and he has amassed at least $300 million in salary and bonus income from the film industry to this point.

