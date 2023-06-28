Jim Johnson NASCAR: How Did His In-Laws Die?

After the tragedy affecting his family, Jimmie Johnson’s team, Legacy Motor Club, recently made the announcement that Jimmie won’t be racing this weekend. They said they “elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.”
How Did NASCAR Star Jim Johnson’s In-Laws Die?
Following a tragic shooting at their Oklahoma home on Monday, NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s wife’s parents and her 11-year-old nephew died. According to law authorities, the tragedy is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
According to what Muskogee Police told TMZ Sports, Soon after 9 PM, Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway, and nephew, Dalton Janway, were discovered dead. This occurred after 911 was called by a woman who claimed seeing someone brandishing a gun before hanging up.
Terry is allegedly being investigated as a suspect by the police, although their inquiry into his motivation is ongoing. It’s unclear if she called 911 on her own or not.
Cops claim that when they arrived on the scene, they discovered a body lying in the hallway and heard another gunshot coming from the house.
Two more dead bodies were discovered inside the house by the police. According to officials, all three of the victims were shot.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Johnson married Chandra in 2004; the couple has two kids, Genevieve and Lydia.
Jimmie is now scheduled to take part in this weekend’s NASCAR street race in Chicago.
