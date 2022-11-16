Jimmy Fallon Death: Is He Really Dead Or It Is Just A Rumor?

On November 14, a fake tweet from The Tonight Show went viral on Twitter, leading some online users to believe Jimmy Fallon had passed away. But in 2022, the star is still going strong.

Fallon happened to be another well-known person who was the victim of a celebrity death hoax, which has become a widespread occurrence on the internet.

Following the targeting of individuals like Tom Holland, Wendy Williams, and others comes Fallon’s death hoax.

Who Is Jimmy Fallon?

An American comedian, writer, television host, actor, singer, and producer is Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon has a $60 million net worth. In addition to hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, he is well-known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He receives $16 million yearly pay for hosting The Tonight Show.

In college, Jimmy Fallon fit the description of a “computer geek.” He first declared a major in computer science, but at the last minute changed to communications and ultimately dropped out.

Since he had always enjoyed “Saturday Night Live,” he decided to pursue a career in stand-up comedy after college. He eventually settled in Los Angeles, where he continued to perform.

On September 19, 1974, in Brooklyn, New York’s Bay Ridge district, Jimmy Fallon was born. Fallon attended the Roman Catholic school St. Mary of the Snow. While at school, he served as an altar boy and briefly considered becoming a priest.

When Fallon began to get more interested in comedy because of listening to the Dr. Demento show on the radio, he outgrew his desire to be a devout person. Fallon developed an obsession with Saturday Night Live as many teenagers do. He performed bits from the show with his sister in front of their parents and friends.

Throughout his four years of high school at Saugerties High School, he participated in the majority of theatrical plays. In 1992, he received his high school diploma from Saugerties. Fallon studied in Albany, New York’s The College of Saint Rose.

He performed stand-up comedy on the weekends. He moved to Los Angeles at the age of 21 to start a full-time comedy career, leaving college in 1995 one semester before he was set to graduate.

Jimmy Fallon Death: A Rumor

After reading a tweet that said, “It is with sorrowful hearts that we announce the demise of late-night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon,” people began to speculate that Fallon had passed away. 1923-2022.”

The article also featured an old photo of Fallon and his dog.

People were duped by the phony post since the photo gave the impression that the announcement came from the Tonight Show’s legitimate account. The actor is still alive and well, though.

The birth year that was given in the message was the first indication that it was a hoax. Fallon was actually born in 1974, despite the post’s claim that he was born in 1923.

The television star is 48 years old, but if one were to go by the post’s year, Fallon would actually be 99 years old.

It is obvious that a skilled user of photoshop and editing was able to convince followers on social media that Fallon had passed away.

