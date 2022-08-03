JK Rowling Net Worth: Over $1 Billion Since First Harry Potter Movie

Early Years

Joanne “JK” Rowling was born on July 31, 1965, in the English town of Yate, Gloucestershire. As a child, she would write short fantasy stories and then read them to her sister Dianne. She has said that her childhood was sad because her relationship with her father was tense and her mother’s health was bad because she had multiple sclerosis. She said that Hermione Granger is based on herself when she was 11 years old. After JK finished her studies in French and Classics at the University of Exeter, she moved to Porto, Portugal, to teach English.

Harry Potter

Rowling was working as a secretary and researcher for Amnesty International in 1990 when she had the idea for her first book, which was about a boy who finds out he is a wizard and goes to wizard school, on a delayed train ride from Manchester to London. When she got back to her apartment in Clapham Junction, she started writing it right away.

In 1995, she finished her first book, which was called “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” but in the US, it was called “Sorcerer’s Stone.” She got a literary agent and sent her book to twelve publishing houses, but each one turned it down in a very clear way. After a year, Bloomsbury Publishing gave her the go-ahead and an advance of £1,500.

Bloomsbury’s chairman gave his 8-year-old daughter the first chapter of the book to read and review. When she was done, she asked for the rest right away, which made it clear that the book would be published. The Scottish Arts Council quickly gave Rowling money to help her write the second book.

Read More:

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” came out in June 1997. At first, there were only 1,000 copies, and some of them went straight to libraries. Eventually, the sleeper novel started to win awards and get noticed, and in 1998, Scholastic Inc. won an auction for the rights to publish the book. In the U.S., the book came out in 1998 with a different title: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (a decision which Rowling now admits disagreeing with and regrets saying yes to the change.)

This first book in the series turned out to be the first of seven books, and it was also the start of a big industry in books, movies, and merchandise. As the “Harry Potter” books became more well-known around the world, they sold more copies than any other books before or since. The last two, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” sold 9 and 11 million copies, respectively, within 24 hours of being released.

Now, the books have been written in 65 different languages around the world. The series came out at a time when kids weren’t reading as much and young adults were said to be giving up books for the fast-growing internet. It was a turning point in getting kids interested in reading again.

Films

After the books were a big hit, they were turned into a series of popular movies. In 1998, Warner Brothers paid $700,000 for the rights to the first two books. The first movie version of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” came out in November 2001, and the second one came out in November 2002. The next two Harry Potter movies came out in 2004 and 2005. They were called “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” respectively.

The second two movies were released in July 2007 and July 2009, and the last one, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” came out in two parts, the first in November 2010 and the second in July 2011. All of the scripts were written by Steve Kloves, except for the fifth one, which Rowling helped write. She had some control over the creative process because she read each script before it was made. Rowling’s main request for the movies was that they all be shot in Britain with all British actors.

In 2013, Warner Bros. and Rowling said they would make five movies about the character Newt Scamander, who wrote “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Rowling would write the scripts and help make the movies. The first “Fantastic Beasts” movie came out in 2016, and it was set 70 years before the “Harry Potter” books and movies. The second movie came out in November 2018.

Personal Life

Rowling married Jorge Arantes, a TV journalist from Portugal, in 1992. On July 27, 1993, Jessica was born in Portugal. On November 17, 1993, they broke up, and Rowling took her daughter and moved to Edinburgh, Scotland. During the time she wrote the first “Harry Potter” book, J.K. Rowling said she was broke, struggling, and a single mother on welfare. During this time, she was depressed and thought about ending her life.

She married anesthesiologist David Murray in 2001. She already had a daughter, Jessica, from a previous marriage, and she and David have two children together. They live in the Scottish cities of Edinburgh, London, and Aberfeldy.

Anne Rowling died in December 1990 after a ten-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Anne’s death had a big impact on JK’s writing because she used Harry and how he dealt with loss to show how she felt.

JK Rowling Net Worth in 2022

JK Rowling net worth is $1 billion as of June 2022. Despite the fact that Rowling has made a fortune from her writings, amusement park deals are now her primary source of income. Aside from a long string of Hollywood blockbuster films, she has also made a lot of money from endorsement deals. In many ways, the narrative of J.K. Rowling’s rise to fame and fortune is a success story in and of itself. That is why she has never taken her good fortune for granted at any time.

Read More: