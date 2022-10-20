Joan Rivers Death: What Went Wrong With Her Last Medical Procedure?

Who were Joan rivers?

Joan Alexandra Molinsky was an American comedian, actress, producer, writer, and TV host who went by the stage name Joan Rivers. Her comedic style was known for being blunt and often controversial. She made fun of herself a lot and was very mean to famous people and politicians. Many critics say that she was one of the first women to do comedy.

During her 55-year career as a comedian, her tough-talking, satirical style of humor was both praised and criticized for being true, but also too personal, too gossipy, and often rude. Still, because she could “tell it like it is,” she was one of the first people to do modern stand-up comedy. She told her biographer Gerald Nachman this about her style: “It could have been me.

We talk a lot about other people. We only care about private lives now.” But her style of humor, which often involved making jokes about her own life and making fun of the lives of famous people, was sometimes called insensitive. People often talked about her jokes about Elizabeth Taylor and Adele’s weight, but Rivers would never apologize for being funny.

Joan Rivers’s Cause of Death

The New York medical examiner said Thursday that Joan Rivers died because of “therapeutic complications” that happened during a procedure to check on her “voice changes” and stomach reflux.

“When a death is called a therapeutic complication, it means that the death was caused by an expected side effect of medical treatment,” the report said.

Rivers died on September 4, a week after an appointment at the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic in Manhattan. He was 81 years old.

The medical examiner’s investigation found that the cause of death was “anoxic encephalopathy due to hypoxic arrest,” which is a medical term for brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.

The medical examiner’s officer said that the arrest happened during laryngoscopy and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with propofol to check for voice changes and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Bill Lloyd, a pathologist, and surgeon told the media that the problem, in this case, was laryngospasm, which is a tightening of the vocal cords that makes it hard to breathe. Rivers having a heart attack made the situation even worse.

Lloyd, who was not part of Rivers’ autopsy, said, “She stopped breathing, and her heart went into arrhythmia because there wasn’t enough oxygen to keep the heart muscle alive.” “The pump, which was the heart, wasn’t able to move oxygenated blood from the heart upstream to the brain.”

Lloyd said that at first, Rivers couldn’t get oxygen into her body because of the spasm in her vocal cords. After a few minutes, her heart began to beat unevenly or stopped completely. Lloyd says that when her heart stopped sending fresh blood with oxygen to her brain, her brain shut down.

He asked, “The question that hasn’t been answered is why they didn’t do a combat tracheotomy.” “You’ve seen it in the James Bond movies. You take a ballpoint pen and poke a hole in the thyroid cartilage to give her a way to breathe in case of an emergency. Of course, they would use clean tools to do it. And after two minutes, did anyone say, “We need to give her CPR?”

In the first report, the doctor or doctors who did the procedures were not named.

Melissa Rivers wrote this on Twitter on Friday afternoon: “In response to NYC’s Medical Examiner’s report, we continue to be saddened by our tragic loss. At this time, we have nothing else to say.”

What went wrong?

A source close to the investigation told media last month that several clinic workers told investigators that Rivers’ personal throat doctor, Dr. Gwen Korovin, did a laryngoscopy on her on August 28. A laryngoscopy is a procedure in which a device is used to look at the vocal folds of a patient.

The source said that gastroenterologist Dr. Lawrence Cohen, who was the clinic’s medical director until Rivers’ death, then did an endoscopy to try to figure out why she had a sore throat and was hoarse.

The source said that Cohen found something that worried him.

The source said that Korovin then started a second laryngoscopy to look at River’s vocal cords again. The source says that her vocal cords began to swell at that time, cutting off oxygen to her lungs and causing her heart to stop beating.

The source said that Korovin was only allowed to watch Cohen do the procedure because she was not certified by the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic as required by New York law.

A source said that investigators have not found a form signed by Rivers that gave Korovin permission to do a procedure. It wasn’t clear if Rivers had agreed to the biopsy before she was put to sleep.

A source close to the doctor told media last month that Korovin denied “performing an unauthorized procedure” on the comedian before he died.

A mile away from the clinic, paramedics rushed Rivers to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was kept on life support until she died a week later.

