President Joe Biden Net Worth – Middle Class To Millionaire

Career Of Joe Biden

After graduating from college, Biden worked as a law clerk before becoming a public defender and establishing his own law office. In 1969, he ran for a position on the New Castle County Council and won, paving the way for him to run for the U.S. Senate the following year.

Even though he was the underdog, he won the 1972 race for the US Senate in Delaware. He was the youngest senator in the history of the United States when he was thirty. After serving in the US Senate for a long time, Joe set his sights on being the next President of the United States. For the Democratic nomination in 1987, he attempted to run, but he was accused of plagiarising a speech and had to withdraw from the race. Biden’s withdrawal from the contest was sparked by further controversies.

In 2008, Vice President Joe Biden ran for the Democratic nomination for the second time. Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign had a lot of positive aspects, but his statements regarding Barack Obama and the Indian people were disastrous.

Aside from that, he had a difficult time gathering money and was never considered a credible opponent of either Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama. Obama ultimately made him vice president after all. He resigned from the Senate in 2008 to work in President Obama’s administration. As a Democrat, Joe Biden was the party’s nominee for president in 2020.

Early Life Of Joe Biden

On November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born. Joe grew up in a poor Catholic family with three older brothers and sisters. In Scranton’s declining economy in the 1950s, his father struggled to find work. After a while, the family was forced to relocate to Delaware, where Joe’s father went into the automobile sales business.

Joe Biden played football in high school and was elected class president. While he was a history and political science double major at the University of Delaware, he also played collegiate football. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1965.

In 1968, Joe graduated from Syracuse University’s College of Law with a law degree. He was accused of plagiarism during this period. He was fortunate to avoid the Vietnam War draught since he was a student at the time. Joe earned a medical deferment for asthma when he graduated and regained eligibility, despite having been an athlete his entire life.

As a politician, Joe Biden’s achievements

In 1972, at the age of 29, Biden was elected to the Senate from the state of Delaware, making him one of the Senate’s youngest members ever. After his nomination to the Senate, he decided to take the train to work because his first wife and little daughter were murdered in a car accident just a few weeks later.

During his service in the Senate, Biden served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee, both of which are governmental boards. For the 1988 and 2008 presidential elections, he ran for the office of president. From 2009 to 2017, Biden served as Obama’s running mate. As of Inauguration Day, 2021, he was officially sworn in as President of the United States.

Here are just a few of Biden’s political achievements:

In 1990, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was introduced, which targeted domestic violence and abuse.

2002: Authorized the use of military force in Iraq, but later expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the fight.

2010: Helped to enact the Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010.

As president of the United States in 2020.

As president of the United States in 2020. In 2021, a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package was approved to modernize roads, bridges, and public transportation.

President Joe Biden Net Worth

According to Forbes, President Joe Biden has a net worth of $9 million. With his wife, Jill, the Bidens have two Delaware residences worth a total of $4 million, an extra $4 million in cash and assets, and a government pension that is worth more than $1 million.

However, the majority of Joe Biden’s fortune has come from book agreements and speaking engagement fees, despite his long career in politics. In 1979, Joe Biden began his Senate career earning $42,500 a year; by the time he left office in 2009, he was earning $169,300. As vice president, he earned $230,700; as president, he’ll make $400,000.

Biden made $71,000 in royalties and $9,500 in audiobook rights sales from his first memoir, “Promises to Keep,” which was published in 2008. But compared to what he’s made since leaving the White House, that’s a pittance.

From 2017 to 2019, Forbes analyzed the Bidens’ tax returns and found that they made more than $15 million. According to reports, it includes an estimated $8 million agreement, $1.8 million from book tour events, $2.4 million in lecture fees, and $775,000 from Penn University to oversee the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of Practice.

