Joe Burrow Injury: Bengals Quarterback Suffers Injury During Training Camp

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a minor injury during the team’s training camp, raising concerns among fans and coaches. Burrow, who is entering his fourth year as a professional player, went down on a scramble at the end of a rep during practice.
Head coach Zac Taylor provided some reassurance to reporters, stating that Burrow felt good over the course of practice despite experiencing soreness after the first day. However, he did confirm that Burrow opted to wear a compression sleeve around his calf during Thursday’s practice.
“We’ll get more information as we go,” Taylor said, indicating that further assessments will be made to determine the extent of the injury.
This is the third consecutive training camp that Burrow has dealt with injury concerns. Last year, he was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, which cut short his rookie season in 2020. Prior to that, he underwent surgery to address a ruptured appendix just days before the start of training camp.
The tweet below shows the video of the play where Burrow suffered his injury:
Oh boy. This is the play Joe Burrow suffered his injury …. and it does not look good.
(🎥 @CalebNoeTV)
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023
Despite these setbacks, Burrow is coming off his best season in the NFL and has been engaged in contract discussions with the Bengals. If a deal is reached, he could potentially become the highest-paid player in the league.
Just one day before the recent injury, Burrow had expressed optimism about his health and the opportunity to have a normal training camp for the first time in his career. However, his recent setback has fans and the coaching staff holding their breath, hoping for a swift recovery.
The Bengals will closely monitor Burrow’s condition and take necessary precautions to ensure his long-term well-being. Meanwhile, fans will eagerly await updates on his status as the team continues its preparations for the upcoming season.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- A 3-year-old Driving a Golf Cart Fatally Strikes and Kills Another Child
- Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!