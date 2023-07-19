Joe Manchin Net Worth: What is His Salary As A Senior Senator?

American politician Joe Manchin is from. Democrat Joe Manchin was chosen to represent West Virginia in the US Senate in 2010. Manchin served as West Virginia’s 34th governor from 2005 until 2010, before winning the Senate election. From 1986 through 1996, he served as a state senator for West Virginia.
Joe Manchin Net Worth
Joe Manchin Net Worth is $8 Million as of this writing. Joe has garnered media attention during his term in the Senate for opposing issues that are often supported by his fellow Democrats, like Medicare for All and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He is infamously against stacking the Supreme Court and doing away with the filibuster.
Joe Manchin gained some notoriety in 2021 as a result of his opposition to Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” strategy. The bill was basically destroyed by Manchin’s “no” vote.
Finances and Income of Joe Manchin
Manchin put his estimated net worth at $6 million when he was first elected to the Senate in 2010. Manchin’s net worth is in the area of $7-8 million, according to his most recent US Senate financial declaration. He was now one of the 20 richest senators as a result.
Manchin is the creator of Enersystems, a company that deals in coal. About 30% of his net worth comes from his non-public shares of the corporation. His 2020 financial declaration states that the value of his shares ranges from $1 to $5 million, depending on the coal market. In addition, it was disclosed that between 2011 and 2020, Manchin earned Enersystems profits totaling $5.2 million. His business paid a $500,000 dividend in 2020.
Joe Manchin’s Pay As A Senior Senator
Joe Manchin makes $174,000 a year as a senior senator.
Actual Estate of Joe Manchin
He and Gayle reside on the “Almost Heaven,” a $250,000 houseboat, when they are in Washington, D.C. Since 2013, Manchin has been the yacht’s owner.
The couple lives in a modest townhouse in Charleston, West Virginia, and in January 2021 Joe and Gayle spent $765k on a riverfront home on the Kanawha River, also in Charleston.
Joe travels about in a $80,000 Maserati Levante.
