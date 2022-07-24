The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Joel Osteen Divorce

Joel Osteen’s passionate Christian evangelism has drawn both admirers and critics for more than a decade. Osteen’s reputation has been tarnished by the sullied reputation of disgraced televangelists that preceded him. Learn more about Joel Osteen’s private life and whether the rumor that he and his wife Victoria Osteen split is true.

Who Are Joel and Victoria Osteen?

Joel Osteen is a Houston-based preacher and televangelist. In 1999, Osteen delivered his first sermon, following in the footsteps of his father, a pastor. He now manages Lakewood Church out of the former Compaq Center, which was formerly home to the congregation in an abandoned feed store. More than 13 million people in the United States tune in each week to watch his weekly service, which attracts 43,000 people in person.

Because Osteen is non-denominational, he is not bound by the same set of standards and demands as other Christians. Although priests are barred from having wives in the Catholic Church, Osteen has been married since 1987 to Victoria Osteen.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama March 28, 1961, Victoria was reared in Houston, Texas from the age of two. Her father was a deacon and her mother was a Sunday school teacher, therefore she was brought up in a traditional Christian home.

Two children were born to Victoria and Joel Osteen. Jonathan, who was born on April 20, 1995, graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in screenwriting. As a youth pastor at Lakewood Church, he is following in his father’s footsteps and delivering sermons to young people.

As of November 9, 1998, Alexandra is a student at the University of Texas in Austin, where she studies vocal performance. LYA, a Christian band featuring her and her older brother, performs on Sundays. The band’s debut EP, In the Name, Vol. 1, was published in 2019. On Spotify, their song “I’ve Got a Fire” has more than 150,000 plays.

Read More:

How Joel and Victoria Osteen First Met!

As a University of Houston psychology student and employee at her mother’s jewelry shop, Victoria first encountered Joel. Osteen had come to Iloff Jewelers to get the battery in his watch replaced. In 1987, after two years of dating, the two were engaged.

In an interview with getting Up! Mornings, Victoria noted, “When we got married, we weren’t pastors.” “At the time, we were just two teenagers… In the process of learning and growing together, we’ve come to understand what it means to truly love someone. As a newlywed, I didn’t expect to find myself in such a wonderful area.

Did Victoria And Joel Osteen Get Divorced?

Victoria and Joel have been married for more than 30 years, despite reports that they had split. It turned out that the rumor of their breakup was nothing more than idle chitchat.

Perhaps their unconventional regulations are to their benefit. Osteen, for example, follows the “Billy Graham Rule,” which states that he would not engage in sexual relations with women unless there are witnesses present.

He also has high expectations for his wife’s appearance, saying to Piers Morgan on CNN, “Wives, don’t look good for everybody else. Your husband will be pleased with how you look, too.”

Victoria jumped in, saying, “Don’t wear that same old bathrobe you’ve been wearing for the last ten years. “That’s exactly what he meant. ‘Hey, you know what?’ was something we all needed to be reminded of. That extra time is really necessary.'”

In what way did Rumors of an Osteen Divorce Begin?

A blog article entitled “Let Go of the Ashes” by Osteen from 2014 is to blame. “The enemy would love for you to spend your entire life wallowing in the ashes, resentful over a romance that didn’t work out,” he writes in the article. Is it finally time to get rid of those ashes? If you’ve been through a divorce, put it behind you and move on. “God has a better plan in store for you.”

It didn’t sit well with certain conservatives, who don’t believe in divorce. Some suspected that he may have been unhappy in his connection with the woman he was seeing. It was obvious, however, that this was not the case. Osteen isn’t a preacher who likes to dwell on sin and punishment. A short glance at his or Victoria’s social media sites will show that they are still a solid team.

Read More: