Joel Osteen Net Worth 2022: How Did He Make His Money?

Joel Osteen is a pastor and writer from the United States. Osteen was born in Houston, Texas, and as of 2018, 10 million people in the United States watched his sermons on TV.

His sermons are also watched every week in more than 100 different countries. He has also written a lot of books that are very popular.

Joel Osteen Early Years

On March 5, 1963, in Houston, Texas, Joel Scott Osteen entered the world. He is one of John Osteen and Dolores Pilgrim’s six children. His father had a previous marriage, and Osteen’s half-brother, Joel, grew up with the family. After finishing high school in Humble, Oklahoma, in 1981, Joel enrolled at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa to major in radio and television communications. As a result, Osteen did not complete his education.

Joel Osteen Career

When Joel’s father, a Southern Baptist minister, passed away, he left his son the church and the television ministry. He started the Lakewood TV show, and for 17 years, he produced his dad’s TV sermons. It was a heart attack that took the life of John’s father in the winter of 1999. Joel, who had no religious background, succeeded his father John as a preacher and televangelist just two weeks following John’s death. The Lakewood community purchased the Compaq Center in 2003, which once housed the NBA Houston Rockets. About $105 million was spent over 15 months of renovations.

There were 56,000 attendees during its grand opening, including notables like Texas Governor Rick Perry and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. To top it all off, Osteen was named one of Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People in 2006. In over a hundred nations, viewers watched the church’s weekly service in 2008. In 2010, President Barak Obama invited Joel and his family to the White House for an Easter meal.

Since then, the audience for the Lakewood Church broadcast has skyrocketed, and it is now being watched in more than a hundred nations. Both the church and the TV ministry that Joel founded have grown significantly under his leadership. Over 50,000 people attend services at the church each week.

7 million people watch Osteen’s TV sermons each week, and 20 million watch them each month. The preaching abilities he learned from his father were refined even though he did not have a degree. Osteen listens to tapes of himself preaching to memorize his sermons. Osteen has stated that he straightforwardly teaches Biblical ideas, emphasizing the strength of love and a constructive outlook.

Author

Joel’s debut book, “Your Best Life Now,” was published in 2004. It was promoted as a guide to optimistic thinking and spent 200 weeks at the top of the New York Times Best Seller list. Because of the success of both the book and his sermons, Joel has been able to take his “live at your full potential” message on the road, where his shows consistently draw sold-out crowds at venues around the world. His second book, in 2005, “Become A Better You,” sold 4 million copies and reportedly earned the pastor more than $13 million in advances and royalties.

In 2005, Osteen embarked on a 15-city U.S. tour in favor of his book and preached to enormous crowds at each place. According to John McCain, being honored by Osteen is one of his all-time favorite inspirational moments. Throughout his career, Joel Osteen has published fifteen books.

Personal Life Of Joel

Osteen and Lakewood Church co-pastor Victoria IIoff married on April 4, 1987. The couple has two children together. Three of Osteen’s siblings are ministers, including his older brother and younger sister.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Victoria and Joel have been married for over 30 years now. The gossip about their Divorce turned out to be baseless speculation.

While Osteen typically stays away from hot-button political topics like gay marriage and abortion in his sermons, he has admitted that the church’s greatest concentration on one subject can lead to the neglect of others. He has publicly voiced his opposition to homophobia. In addition, Osteen has publicly declared his solidarity with the Jewish state. Osteen and Lakewood Church were sued for copyright infringement by the band The American Dollar in 2011. The judge sided with Osteen.

Hurricane Harvey Response

Osteen came under fire following the August 2017 hurricane season for failing to open Lakewood Church as a shelter for evacuees. The 606,000-square-foot structure once served as a basketball arena. After initial announcements on the church’s social media channels claimed the building was inaccessible due to flooding, Osteen later revealed that the church had never actually shut down. Lakewood announced on the evening of August 28 saying they would open at noon the next day as a shelter for victims and emergency workers.

About a year after the hurricane, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a day to recognize Osteen and Lakewood Church for their contributions to the city’s recovery. According to the mayor, Lakewood Church provided aid to more than 1,150 families in Houston, donated $1.1 million for reconstruction materials, and mustered 2,500 volunteers.

Income and Resources

More than $70 million a year is reportedly made from Joel Osteen’s book sales, radio show, speaking fees, and church collection. If questioned more about his extraordinary fortune, Joel responds that one need not feel bad about themselves simply because they have a lot of material possessions. Instead, he thinks people should give glory and thanks to God for their good fortune. He asserts that he is not compensated in any way by the church.

The Home of Joel Osteen

The 17,000-square-foot estate that Joel, Victoria, and their children call home in the Houston suburbs is a frequent target of criticism on social media. It has been claimed that the Osteens paid $10.5 million for their property back in 2010. Zillow estimates the house price is between $14 and $16 million.

They still own their prior home in Houston, which is currently worth about $3 million.

Joel Osteen Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have?

Joel Osteen net worth is $100 million. The most well-known thing about Joel Osteen is the pastor of the Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Because of his wealth and the way he promotes the “prosperity gospel,” he has become a controversial figure. People have said that his messages focus on each person’s growth and improvement. His megachurch in Houston is a 600,000-square-foot building that used to be a sports stadium. It can hold up to 17,000 people.

Net Worth: $100 Million Age: 59 Born: March 5, 1963 Gender: Male Height: 1.82 m (6 ft 0 in) Country of Origin: United States of America Source of Wealth: Pastor Last Updated: August 30, 2022

Since 2005, Joel has not been paid by his church. His money comes from book advances, royalties on books, calendars, speaking fees, and other products.

Questions People Usually Ask

What is Joel Osteen’s net worth?

It is thought that Joel Osteen has a net worth of about $100 million.

How much does Joel make a year?

As of 2022, he makes $5 million a year.

How does Joel make money?

Joel is an American pastor, televangelist, and author. People all over the world liked what he said in his sermon.

How old is Joel Osteen?

Joel Osteen was born on March 5, 1963. He is 58 years old right now.

Visit this page to learn more about it. Please check back frequently, as any new information will be posted on our website’s Celebrity Section. If you could share this with your loved ones, that would be amazing. Please visit californiaexaminer.net and let us know how well you comprehend our objectives.