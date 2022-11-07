Joey Lawrence Net Worth: How Rich Is The Actor Currently?

Joey Lawrence is an actor, musician, and songwriter from the United States. Joey Lawrence is best known for his roles in the TV shows “Gimme a Break!,” “Blossom,” “Brotherly Love,” and “Melissa & Joey.” You might have thought Joey would have more money. In recent years, he has had some money problems, which we will talk about in the next paragraph.

Bankruptcy Filing

Joey filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in March 2018. In the filing, Joey said that he and his wife have had three cars repossessed in the last year: a 2014 Bentley, a 2016 BMW i8, and a 2015 Ford Flex. He also said that he made $7,000 per month and spent $25,500 per month.

The family is said to have $43,000 in assets and $355,000 in debts. We also found out that the actor made $534,000 in 2015 when Melissa & Joey was at its most popular. He made $58,000 the next year. Joey sold the rights to his own LLC at an auction in January 2018 for $56,000. The buyer now has the right to all of Joey’s future royalties and residuals.

Early Life

Joseph Lawrence Mignogna Jr. was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, on April 20, 1976. His mother taught first grade and then managed people, and his father was an insurance broker. He comes from three places: Italy, Scotland, and England. When he was a child, his parents went from having the last name Mignogna to having the last name Lawrence.

Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence, who are younger than him, also work in the entertainment business. He went to school in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, at Abington Friends School.

Career Beginnings

Joey started acting when he was very young. His first job was in a TV commercial for Cracker Jack. When he was only five years old, he sang “Give My Regards to Broadway” on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” At age six, he was in the TV movie “Scamps” and had guest roles on “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Silver Spoons.”

In 1983, when he played Joey Donovan on the NBC sitcom “Gimme a Break!,” he got his big break. He started working on the show in its third season and stayed with it until it ended in 1987. In the years 1984 and 1985, he was up for two Young Artist Awards.

He kept appearing in TV movies and shows while he was on the sitcom. He was in the TV movies “Wait Till Your Mother Gets Home” and “Little Shots,” and he also had a small part in the family comedy “Summer Rental” from 1985.

In 1988, he had a big part in the science fiction horror movie “Pulse” and voice the main character in the animated movie “Oliver & Company.” The following year, he played the main character in the TV movie “Adventures in Babysitting.”

In 1990, he was in the crime drama “Chains of Gold” with John Travolta. He played a street kid who sold crack for a drug ring run by young people.

Lawrence’s next role was in the sitcom “Blossom,” which aired on NBC in 1990 and was a big hit for the network. It aired for five years, from 1990 to 1995. Again, he had other roles while he was on the sitcom, like in the 1994 George Lucas-co-written crime comedy “Radioland Murders” and the 1995 Walt Disney animated film “A Goofy Movie.”

Also in 1995, he got his next big TV role in the show “Brotherly Love,” which was a good name for it because he was in it with both of his brothers. The show was about how the brothers got along with each other, and it ran from 1995 to 1997. At the end of the decade, he played the main character in the comedy horror movie “Tequila Body Shots.”

Work After The 2000s

Lawrence started out the new century with a role in the horror movie “Urban Legends: Final Cut.” He also starred in the comedy “Desperate But Not Serious” with Claudia Schiffer and Christine Taylor.

In “Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (2001) and “Pandora’s Box” (2002, also a thriller), he played the lead role. Most of the movies he did as an adults were comedies or horror movies, and critics didn’t like many of them.

He was great on TV, and in the drama-comedy show “American Dreams,” which also starred Brittany Murphy, he was back in a regular role. It aired from 2002 to 2005 and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2003, he was cast in the short-lived TV show “Run of the House,” which was about a group of siblings who lived together without their parents. He was in the TV movies “Love Rules,” “Confessions of a Sociopathic Social Climber,” and “Bow” before he was cast in another TV show.

In the fourth season of the sitcom “Half & Half,” which aired in 2005 and 2006, he had a recurring guest role. The rest of the 2000s weren’t very interesting, and he only occasionally showed up in videos, TV movies, and shows as a guest star.

In 2010, Lawrence was cast as the lead in the ABC Family sitcom “Melissa & Joey” with Melissa Joan Hart. The show was a hit for ABC and had high ratings until its fourth season when people stopped watching as much.

It showed how Mel Burke, a local politician, and Joey, a Ponzi Scheme victim, tried to raise Burke’s niece and nephew in a funny way. The show did not get a fifth season, so it ended in 2015. “Stuck with Me,” sung by Lawrence, was the first song of the show. He then started making regular appearances on the TV show “Hawaii Five-0.”

Personal Life

From 2002 to 2005, Joey was married to Michelle Vella. In 2005, he got married to Chandie Yawn-Nelson. Two girls were born to them.

The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way! https://t.co/9aFaXS0n1A — Joey Lawrence (@joeylawrence) September 8, 2022

In 2020, they filed for a divorce. Joey and Chandie actually met in 1993 when he was 16 and on vacation at Disney World. They went out for ice cream and joked about getting married at an amusement park. In 2005, they were able to make that dream come true.

Joey Lawrence Net Worth

Joey Lawrence Net Worth is estimated to be around $250,000 currently. Lawrence has always loved music, and he put out his first album, “Joey Lawrence,” when he was only sixteen years old.

Several of the songs made the charts, but he didn’t make music his main focus; instead, he focused on his acting career.

