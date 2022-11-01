John Carpenter Net Worth: Is He Married To Sandy King?

Filmmaker, writer, producer, editor, and musician John Carpenter hails from the United States. Most of the films’ scores were composed by Carpenter, who is best known for directing cult masterpieces including “Halloween” (1978), “The Thing” (1982), and “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986).

In 1974, John launched his debut feature film, “Dark Star;” the film’s outstanding quality, which was done on a small budget, drew the attention of Hollywood. Although “Assault on Precinct 13” (his next picture) was a smash in Europe, it was slow to find an audience in the United States.

For Carpenter, it was the third time around with “Halloween” that he found his footing as a filmmaker, editor, and composer of note. The production cost was $320,000, and the picture made nearly $65 million worldwide.

He directed and authored a number of successful horrors, science fiction, and thriller films throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. Some of these films include “The Fog” (1980), “Escape from New York” (1981), “Christine” (1983), and “Starman” (1986). (1984).

John has directed 18 features and was awarded the Golden Coach Award (Carrosse d’Or) at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival by the French Directors’ Guild.

Early Life

John Howard Carpenter, the man we now know as John Carpenter, entered the world on January 16, 1948, in Carthage, New York. As a young boy growing up in Bowling Green, Kentucky with his mother Milton Jean and father Howard (a music professor), he developed a passion for cinema, particularly Westerns, horror, and science fiction flicks.

Beginning in 1962, John used 8 mm film to create short horror films. After high school, he enrolled in Western Kentucky University, where his father served as the chairman of the music department. In 1968, Carpenter enrolled at the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.

John co-wrote, edited, and composed the score for the short film “The Resurrection of Broncho Billy” during his second year of film school. After winning a CINE Golden Eagle for Student Film at the 1971 CINE Competition, the film went on to win the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Subject in 1970. Carpenter left college to make his debut feature film.

Career

John’s debut feature film, “Dark Star,” was made in 1974 on an estimated budget of $60,000. He directed, co-wrote, scored, and produced the film. He then went on to write, direct, edit, and score “Assault on Precinct 13” in 1976.

Soon after, in 1978, Carpenter wrote and directed the TV movie Someone’s Watching Me!, and in the same year, his spec project Eyes was turned into the feature film Eyes of Laura Mars. One of the most successful slasher films of all time, “Halloween” was released on October 25, 1978.

John co-wrote, directed, and composed the first picture, which spawned ten sequels and the upcoming sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Because of its “cultural, historical, or artistic significance,” the film “Halloween” was added to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry in 2006.

Carpenter directed the TV movie Elvis in 1979, starring Kurt Russell, who would go on to work with John quite often. The year 1980 saw Carpenter’s next picture, “His next project was The Fog, a supernatural horror film in which he played alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and her mother, Janet Leigh.

He reunited with Russell the following year for the science fiction action picture “Escape from New York,” and the two worked together again in 1982 for “The Thing” and again in 1986 for “Big Trouble in Little China.”

After helming the “Christine” adaption from Stephen King in 1983 and the “Starman” alien feature from 1984, John briefly returned to low-budget filmmaking with “Prince of Darkness” in 1987 and “They Live” in 1988.

Carpenter later directed “Memoirs of an Invisible Man,” starring Chevy Chase and Daryl Hannah, and he acted in and directed the 1993 TV anthology film “Body Bags.”

John also composed the soundtrack to "Sentinel Returns" and directed the films "In the Mouth of Madness" (1994), "Village of the Damned" (1995), "Escape from L.A." (1996), and "Vampires" (1998) in the 1990s "Original music composed for a video game that was released in 1998.

Among his works from the 2000s are “Ghosts of Mars” (2001) and “The Ward” (2010), as well as two episodes of the Showtime anthology series “Masters of Horror” (2005; 2006). For the computer game “F.E.A.R. 3” (2011), he provided the voiceover, and for the 2018 film “Halloween,” he was an executive producer, creative consultant, and composer.

Danny McBride co-wrote the eleventh installment of the Halloween series, which earned $255.5 million worldwide.

Personal Life

After meeting on the set of “Someone’s Watching Me!,” John began dating actress Adrienne Barbeau, and they tied the knot on January 1, 1979. In the middle of her marriage, Adrienne had roles in “Escape from New York” and “The Fog.”

Carpenter and Barbeau’s son John (also known as Cody) was born on May 7, 1984, but they divorced the following year. Sandy King, who has served as a script supervisor and producer on John’s films, became his wife on December 1, 1990.

Carpenter claims that Cody’s interest in video games can be traced back to his time spent with his father playing “Sonic the Hedgehog” during the boy’s youth. Like Cody, John is a fan of “God of War,” “Dishonored,” and “Assassin’s Creed III,” and he has also been to the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Carpenter has flown commercially and has a passion for rotorcraft, so it’s no surprise that many of his films incorporate helicopters with cameos from the director himself. John was in the band The Coupe de Villes with future filmmakers Nick Castle and Tommy Lee Wallace in the mid-1970s.

Awards And Honors

Carpenter won Best Special Effects for "Dark Star" in 1976 and Best Music for "Vampires" in 1999, and he was given the George Pal Memorial Award by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films in 1996.

In addition to the Career – Honorary Award at the 2017 CinEuphoria Awards, he also won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2008 Bram Stoker Awards and the 2011 Louisville Fright Night Film Festival.

John has been recognized with the Critics Award at the Avoriaz Fantastic Film Festival for his work on “Halloween,” “The Fog,” and “Prince of Darkness,” as well as the Fantasporto Critics’ Award for “In the Mouth of Madness.”

John Carpenter Net Worth

John Carpenter Net Worth is estimated to be around $40 Million in 2022.

Additionally, he has been honored by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the “Fangoria” Chainsaw Awards (Best Score for “Vampires”), the “Fright Meter” Awards (Best Score for “Halloween”), the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (Best Score – Short Film for “The Puppet Man”), and more (New Generation Award for “Halloween”).

In 2020, Carpenter was admitted into the Hall of Fame of the Online Film & Television Association.

