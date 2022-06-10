What is John Elway Net Worth?

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway Jr. was a member of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. When he was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in 1983, he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Having won two Super Bowls and established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Peyton Manning announced his retirement from the sport in 1999. John Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008 for his outstanding performance, which includes multiple records that remain unbroken to this day.

Elway returned to the Denver Broncos in 2010 as general manager and executive vice-president. The Broncos won their third Super Bowl in 2016 thanks to his decision-making and off-the-field strategies.

John Elway Earnings

The Denver Broncos paid John Elway a salary of $25.435 million during his time as a quarterback. Throughout his 16-year career, he earned $45.455 million in salary and signing bonuses.

The football world lost a heckuva coach and man today in Dan Reeves. Dan was a winner and I owe a lot to him. My heart goes out to Pam and the entire Reeves family. pic.twitter.com/d3cUk9ZWxT — John Elway (@johnelway) January 1, 2022

Endorsements

As one of the league’s best and most well-known quarterbacks, John Elway was approached by a slew of companies, including Nestle, Neptune Krill Oil, Sprint, Chevrolet, and Shriners Hospitals, to endorse their products.

Earlier this year, Elway teamed up with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to raise awareness of Dupuytren’s contracture, a rare hand illness for which Elway was diagnosed over a decade ago.

John Elway’s Portfolio and Other Income Streams

In 1997, Elway sold several of his vehicle businesses to AutoNation Inc. for $82.5 million. Two Toyota Scion, one Chevrolet, a Chrysler Jeep, and Cadillac dealerships are currently under his ownership in different parts of the country. He also owns a few more franchises.

Additionally, he owned an Arena Football franchise from 2002 to 2008, Colorado Crush.

A steakhouse franchise called Elway’s has also been established by the former Denver Broncos quarterback in his native state of Colorado.

He became the face of OpenSports.com in 2008.

87.7 The Ticket in Denver airs a radio show on Fridays called Elway’s Friday Night Football, which features Elway as a commentator.

John Elway’s Expenditures

When John Elway acquired his $7 million estates, it included several extras including pools and nine bedrooms with their baths. Colorado city Englewood has it.

John Elway’s Charity Work

The Elway Foundation and the Heroes Foundation are both named after Elway, who founded them both. The former attempts to safeguard children from abuse, while the latter raises money for and supports the heroes of the United States of America.

With the help of organizations like The Miami Project, Make-A-Wish, and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, Muhammad Ali continues to make a difference in the lives of others.

Personal Life

John Elway is Paige Green’s husband at the time of this writing. It has been almost 15 years since the pair first started dating. Both of them are born under the sign of Sagittarius. Paige Green is 53 years old, whereas John is 60 years of age. John Elway has reportedly been in three past relationships, according to CelebsCouples. Cheerleader Paige Green is widely known. She was also born in the Horse year. John Elway sent her flowers every week and took the kids shopping and on other outings.

Janet Elway, John Albert Elway Jr.’s first wife, died in 2003 after a short illness. He had at least three previous relationships before meeting Paige Green. From 2004 to 2005, John Elway was romantically linked to Carrie Stevens. In the wake of the deaths of Elway’s father and sister, it’s even more devastating. The couple’s four children were taken away by Janet shortly after Jana’s death. As a result of his football career and subsequent business success, the football star had come to recognize that his family life had been stressed to the breaking point. His four children are named Jack, Jessica, Jordan, and Juliana, in addition to him.

John Elway’s Net Worth

An American football player in his 60s has enjoyed great success. The net worth of John Elway is $145 million. From a variety of sources, he makes his money. Elway also sold his majority ownership in his auto dealership company for $82.5 million in March 2001.

