John Legend Net Worth: Who Is Worth More Chrissy Teigen Or John?

John Legend Early Life

Born in Springfield, Ohio on December 28th, 1978 John Roger Stephens. Four children were born to his parents, Phyllis and Ronald. His mother was a singer and choir director by trade.

His father was a drummer and he worked for International Harvester. His grandmother played the organ at the church. At the age of four, John was already singing in the church choir. His education consisted entirely of home lessons.

At the age of seven, he began taking piano lessons. As a result of his intelligence, Legend was able to go ahead in school by two classes. At age 12, he enrolled at Springfield North High School, and four years later, at age 16, he graduated as the school’s valedictorian.

Legend received acceptance letters from prestigious institutions like Harvard, Morehouse, Penn, and Georgetown. The University of Pennsylvania was his alma mater. During his time at Penn, Legend served as the group’s musical director for The Counterparts, coed jazz and pop a cappella group.

The group’s rendition of “One of Us” by Joan Osbourne was included on 1988 Best of Collegiate a Cappella CD. As a college student, Legend met Lauryn Hill, who later engaged him to play piano in the song

“Everything is Everything” from her groundbreaking album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In 1999, Legend received a bachelor’s degree in African-American literature from the University of Pennsylvania magna cum laude.

John Legend Professional Career

Legend started his career in the music industry as a management consultant after graduating from college. He sold copies of his self-titled demo and “Live at Jimmy’s Uptown” at his live performances in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

He promptly started demo-sending to record labels. To a young and promising rapper named Kanye West 2001, John Legend was introduced. The hooks of West’s songs are sung by Legend, whom he recruited. Aside from adding Legend to his label, West also signed West.

J Ivy, a poet, and musician inspired Legend to adopt his current stage name. Basically, what Ivy was getting at was that Legend’s music sounded dated like it might have been made by one of the Legends. As a result, he started contacting John Legend by phone. Even West did it. Over time, Legend began using the moniker as his own.

John Legend Success

On December 2, 2004, Legend’s first album, titled “Get Lifted,” was released on Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. Upon its initial release in the United States, the album peaked at position #7.

In 2006, “Get Lifted” took home the Grammy for Best R&B Album. Legend also received Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best New Artist nominations. From this album, four singles were recorded and released.

I Want You, a song performed by Janet Jackson, was co-written by Legend and submitted for a Grammy in 2005. In the years that followed, Legend guested on albums by artists as diverse as Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, the Black Eyed Peas, and Stephen Colbert.

In addition, before his untimely death, Legend was collaborating with Michael Jackson on a future album. Only one song had been completed by the time of Jackson’s death.

In February 2006, Legend was a part of the pregame shows for both the NBA All-Star Game in Houston and Super Bowl XL in Detroit.

Singing “It Feels Good When You Sing a Song” with Hoots the Owl on “Sesame Street” in the summer of 2006 was a memorable experience for both Legend and Hoots.

The 2016 release of his album “Darkness and Light” received positive reviews. His 2018 album, “A Legendary Christmas,” has holiday music he wrote and performed.

On May 21, 2019, Legend and his artist Maelyn Jarmon won “The Voice” as a coach. It was in 2020 that Legend gave a concert for the Quarantines charity. Joe Biden’s presidential campaign had a fundraiser in July 2020, and John Legend and Andra Day sang “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston.

John Legend Personal Life

Chrissy Teigen, who participated in the music video for John Legend’s song “Stereo,” was the first person in Legend’s personal life to meet the model.

The couple got engaged in December of 2011 and tied the knot on September 14 of 2013 at Villa Pizzo in Como, Italy. Both Luna and Miles were born to the couple in April and May of 2016 and 2018, respectively. Both of the kids are IVF success stories. People magazine named John Legend their 2019 Sexiest Man Alive in November.

In the summer of 2020, while appearing on Dax Shepherd’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” Legend stated that he had cheated on his partners in the past, particularly while he was in his twenties.

Legend revealed that he didn’t attract much female interest in high school or college because he was two years younger than his peers. When he finally did, he acted recklessly and enjoyed it.

He hastened to add that his life altered drastically after he met Chrissy Teigen. Especially…the other sh*t is the 10s and 30s, so better be talking the tens, fool,” his skilled Twitter troll wife said. When Legend was 28 years old, he met the woman of his dreams, Chrissy Teigen.

When civil rights icon John Lewis died in July 2020, a lot of famous people, including John Legend, posted tributes to him on social media. As he wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for fighting the good fight, John Lewis.

Thank you for caring so much about us that you gave your time, energy, and possibly even life to help us get closer to freedom. Let us, in this time of sorrow and reflection on his remarkable life, renew our commitment to continuing his work.”

John Legend Net Worth

Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Dec 28, 1978 (43 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.753 m) Profession: Singer, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Keyboard Player, Multi-instrumentalist, Actor, Film Producer, Television producer Nationality: United States of America

John Legend net worth is $100 million. That is the sum he and his wife of five years, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, have amassed. In terms of financial contributions, John has made the most, although Chrissy has been bringing in at least $10 million annually since 2018, thanks to her work in the fashion and entertainment industries and her numerous endorsement deals.

