John Mellencamp Net Worth: Who Inducted John Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

John Mellencamp Early Life

On October 7, 1951, Mellencamp entered the world in the small town of Seymour, Indiana. Infancy surgery repaired the opening in his spinal column caused by his birth defect. At the age of 14, he started his first band, which they dubbed Crepe Soul.

During his time at Vincennes University, he was a member of several different bands. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted to substance addiction at this time. He became sober, finished college, and moved to New York to try to sign a record deal.

John Mellencamp Career

Between 1974 and 1975, Mellencamp played shows wherever he could, from Indiana to New York City, looking for an audience that would appreciate his music. Tony DeFries, of MainMan Management, took notice of him.

For reasons unknown, his manager insisted he go as Johnny Cougar when releasing his debut album, Chestnut Street Incident. The CD included mostly cover versions of popular songs along with a few original compositions.

Only 12,000 copies of the record were sold, making it a commercial flop. Although he had already recorded “The Kid Inside” in 1977, DeFries ultimately decided not to release it, and Mellencamp was subsequently fired from the label (DeFries would eventually go on to release the album in 1983, only after Mellencamp had achieved global stardom.)

The manager for Rod Stewart, Billy Gaff, heard Mellencamp’s music and signed him to the label Riva Records. Mellencamp moved to London for over a year at Gaff’s urging to record, promote, and tour in support of 1978’s “A Biography.”

Despite the album’s absence from American stores, its single “I Need a Lover” became a top-five smash Down Under. This Time” and “Ain’t Even Done with the Night” were two of Mellencamp’s top 40 hits from that year.

John Mellencamp Breakthrough

Mellencamp’s breakthrough album, “American Fool,” was released in 1982. His four-week No. 1 single “Jack & Diane” was included on this album, along with the timeless classic “Hurts So Good.” To top it all off, “Hurts So Good” ended up taking home the Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

After all of his commercial achievements, he felt comfortable enough to perform under his given name John Cougar Mellencamp. That’s why in 1983, John Cougar Mellencamp dropped “Uh-Huh,” an album that ended up in the top ten and generated the hits “Pink Houses,” “Crumblin’ Down,” and “Authority Song.

” On the album’s tour, Mellencamp performed cover versions of songs he listened to and respected as a child. “Scarecrow” was released in 1985 and reached No. 2 on the charts, spawning five top 40 singles, the most successful of which was “Small Town,” which would go on to become one of his most recognizable songs (he has performed it at many political events over the years.)

For his debut album, “Scarecrow,” he used his very own recording facility in Belmont, Indiana. In 1987 he released another album titled “The Lonesome Jubilee.” When he released Big Daddy in 1989, it was the last album to use the “Cougar” nickname before he stopped using it altogether and went by his given name, John Mellencamp.

The first single from Wherever We Wanted, by Mellencamp, was released in 1991. This album was a success, with five singles that charted in the Top 40 and received heavy radio rotation.

He released “Human Wheels” in 1993, with the title single reaching No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Covering Van Morrison’s “Wild Night” appeared on Mellencamp’s 1994 album “Dance Naked.”

It broke him to a new generation of listeners and became his biggest success in years. At its highest point, the song was third on the Hot 100. Despite agreeing to record four albums for Columbia Records in 1997, Mellencamp only released three.

More than 40 million copies of his records have been sold around the world since his debut. He has also achieved 22 singles in the American Top 40. He’s been nominated for a total of 13 Grammys, winning one.

He has the number-one singles on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart of any solo artist. In 2008, he was honored with a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted him in June of 2018. Mellencamp’s official social media sites revealed in February 2020 that he is in the studio at Belmont Mall working on new material.

John Mellencamp Personal Life

The musician has five children from his three marriages. He married his pregnant girlfriend, Priscilla Esterline, at the young age of 18. His first child was born just six months after he finished high school.

Mellencamp became a grandfather at the age of 37 when his daughter Michelle had her first child at the age of 18. In 1981, he and Priscilla separated. From 1981 through 1989, Mellencamp was wed to Victoria Granucci.

In September 1992, he wed model Elaine Irwin; they officially split up in 2011. He’s also been linked to actress Meg Ryan before. Separating in the 1990s, the two got back together and got engaged in November of this year.

In November of that year (if the year is 2019), they officially announced that they were no longer engaged. Even in the fall of 2015, he was briefly linked to the former supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Mellencamp was rumored to be dating dermatologist Jamie Sherrill in April 2020. Teddi Jo Mellencamp, one of John’s kids, is a reality TV personality who has been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

John Mellencamp Net Worth

John Mellencamp net worth is an estimated $30 million. Besides “John Cougar Mellencamp,” that’s another name he’s gone by. The term “heartland rock,” which he helped pioneer, propelled him to stardom in the 1980s.

Mellencamp has sold over 60 million records globally throughout the course of his career, with over half of those sales occurring in the United States.

