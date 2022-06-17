Johnny Depp Net Worth Will Leave You in Shock

In addition to his work as an actor and musician, Johnny Depp is a household name around the world. Although he’s had a successful career, his private life is currently the most talked-about aspect of his existence. Ex-wife Amber Heard is being sued for defamation of character, and he just finished testifying against her in Virginia. The man’s strangeness has often been shown throughout his trials, which have proved him to be just like the characters he plays.

Johnny Depp Early Life

He was born on June 9, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky, as John Christopher Depp II. In addition to his three older siblings, he has two younger siblings. While growing up, his family was on the move a lot, finally landing in Miramar, Florida. After receiving a guitar as a gift from his mother when he was just 12 years old, Depp began performing in various bands and finally dropped out of high school to become a rock musician. After moving to Los Angeles, his band The Kids broke up. Nicolas Cage, an actor Depp met through his first wife, encouraged Depp to pursue a career in acting.

Johnny Depp Early Career

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” was Johnny Depp’s debut cinematic role. In addition to “21 Jump Street,” he worked on a few other projects before getting his big break on Fox, where he was reportedly paid up to $45,000 each episode.

Become a Star

John Travolta’s breakthrough role in “21 Jump Street” helped establish him as a leading actor. It was in this role, in which he starred, that Tim Burton made “Edward Scissorhands” in 1990. The part established him as a leading Hollywood actor, as well as the beginning of a long-term friendship with Burton, and it was a critical and economic triumph. In the 1990s, Depp worked on such films as Benny and Joon, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Don Juan DeMarco, Donnie Brasco, Sleepy Hollow, and Chocolat (2000).

His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Walt Disney Pictures film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” garnered him critical recognition on a global scale (2003). In all four of the films that followed, he returned to play the pirate. Like Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2004), as well as Victor Van Dort in “Corpse Bride,” Depp worked with Tim Burton again in 2004.

When he appeared in the 2007 film “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Burton, Depp won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and received an Academy Award nomination. With “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Dark Shadows,” he kept working with Burton (2012). Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Murder on the Orient Express and Richard Says Goodbye are among the other films he has appeared in (2018).

Previous Relationships of Johnny Depp

Depp has had a slew of high-profile marriages and partnerships. From 1983 to 1985, he was married to Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist. He was engaged to three women: Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn, and Winona Ryder, and he was also romantically involved with Kate Moss at one point or another. He met Vanessa Paradis, a French actress, in 1998. Until 2012, the two were together. They are parents of two kids.

Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous Relationship

In 2016, Johnny Depp’s divorce from actress Amber Heard, his wife of 15 months, made headlines. Heard’s accusations of physical and verbal abuse by Depp, which she eventually abandoned as a part of their settlement, surprised many, but the shock of that was nothing compared to the shock of Heard’s divorce finalization in January 2017.

It was just a few weeks after “Alice Through the Looking Glass” was released that Heard filed for divorce. She was given a restraining order against the actor on May 27, 2016 — the day the film was released — after saying he had thrown a cell phone at her during a dispute just days prior.

Despite the lack of a prenuptial agreement, the couple was able to reach a $7 million settlement in their divorce. After promising that he will make a charitable donation, Heard contributed between $1 million and $5 million to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in 2017.

The Washington Post published an op-ed by Heard in December 2018 in which she claimed to be a domestic violence survivor. In 2019, Depp sued her for $50 million for defamation. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against him. As of April 11, 2022, the case had begun hearings.

Houses and Property

Five continuous properties make up Johnny Depp’s primary residence in Los Angeles, totaling 2.75 acres. Eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms can be found in the main residence, which is a little over 7,000 square feet. The total number of bedrooms on the estate is estimated to be between 35 and 40.

The “Eastern Columbia” building in downtown Los Angeles originally housed Johnny’s five side-by-side penthouse apartments. Penthouses purchased in 2007 and 2008 for a total of $7.2 million were sold for $10.9 million in 2017 after being listed for $12.8 million the year before.

Johnny runs a 41-acre horse ranch in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was born and raised. Johnny repurchased the property in 2005 for $2 million as a gift for his mother after purchasing it in 1995 for $950,000 and selling it in 2001 for $1 million. Until her death there in 2016, she was a resident of the neighborhood. It was sold for $1.35 million in 2020 by Johnny’s estate.

In 2001, Johnny and Vanessa Paradis purchased the 37-acre estate in Plan De La Tour, a town about 17 miles from Saint-Tropez, for an undisclosed sum. As a result, the grounds and structures, some of which were more than 200 years old, were extensively renovated. Dozens of structures, including a whole 19th-century town, may be found on the site. In the main house, there are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spread across 4,300 square feet. In 2015, Johnny Depp put this house on the market for $25 million. He secretly re-listed the home for $55 million in February 2021.

Johnny Depp’s Net Worth

The net worth of Johnny Depp is estimated to be over $150 million. More than $3.4 billion has been made in the US and $8.7 billion has been made around the world as a result of the several hit movies starring Johnny Depp.

