Tutorial : PearDeck Login- joinpd.com

A Pear Deck Session becomes an Assignment when it is integrated into Schoology. This eliminates the need for a Join Code or Link, which is required in a typical Pear Deck presentation Session for your students in Schoology. In addition to saving the responses you gather in your Sessions menu, Schoology allows you to access the responses you collect via the Teacher Dashboard all from within Schoology.

Only customers with a district- or school-wide subscription to Pear Deck can take advantage of this integration at the moment. If you are unsure if you are eligible, please contact your school’s Pear Deck administrator or email help@peardeck.com.

Create a Pear Deck assignment

Open Schoology in a new tab or window. Go to the Courses section of the website. You have the option of opening an existing course or creating a new one. Add a file, link, or external tool to your course by clicking the Add Materials button on the Course page. Select External Tool in the pop-up window. Select Pear Deck from the drop-down option in the Tool Provider section. A Title, Parameters, and Grading Enablement can be added to your assignment. Each of these components has been pre-configured for you. If you want students to be able to submit their work in Schoology after completing this lesson, be sure to tick the Enable Grading box. To go back to the Courses page, click Submit again. Your paper has now been made public. Unpublishing the assignment until you’re ready to continue setting the session is an option.

Start your assignment

Prepare a Google Slides or PowerPoint Online Slides presentation with an interactive Pear Deck. Google Drive or OneDrive saves presentations automatically, and you’ll choose which one will be shown to students in Step 5.

Open the Courses page in Schoology.

You may access your Pear Deck assignment by clicking on it. You can name your assignment whatever you want, but I chose to call mine Pear Deck Assignment:

The assignment has now been made public. Using the Gear icon while configuring the session, you can unpublish the assignment so that it does not appear for your students until you are ready to show it off.

When you’re done, click the Select a file from Drive button. To present a Pear Deck file in Schoology for the first time, you must first check in to Pear Deck via your Schoology account.

Using the file chooser, locate the Google Slides or PPT Slides file you wish to share with your students from Drive or OneDrive.

Decide on the type of lesson you want to teach. Schoology’s Presenter Views (Projector or Dashboard) are available to you based on the Lesson Mode you select.

With Student-Paced Mode, you can view the names of students next to their responses in real-time in the private Dashboard View (asynchronous; recommended for this integration). In the Student View, students can scroll through the slides in your presentation Session and react to the interactive questions that appear on each screen. Students work at the pace set by the instructor (synchronous): Responses in the Projector View are anonymous by default when you select this Mode. You’ll need to click through the slides in the Student View to allow students to see them and reply to interactive questions that appear on the Projector View.

Pear Deck Sessions have been added to your class in Schoology.

Have students complete your assignment

A student-paced Pear Deck session is required for students to submit their assignments. Students can now access the Student View on their Schoology profile pages by simply clicking on the following link:

Log in to Schoology.

Make a choice.

The Student View of the Session will open when you click on the Pear Deck Assignment in the Instructor View. They are able to scroll through the slides and react to questions that appear on the screen.

To submit the assignment, students must click the Submit Work button.

Grade your assignment

In Schoology, you may grade assignments based on completion and track the progress of individual students’ tasks. This option is also available in your Gradebook, where you can view and allocate points to responses. Pear Deck allows you to assess each respondent individually as well.

In Schoology

Open Schoology and click on the Gradebook option in the upper right corner. Select Grades in the course options. Customize your grading options using the Schoology features. To access the Teacher Dashboard, return to the Courses page and click on the Assignment. To see the names of the people who responded, click on the slides in the Dashboard (if the Projector View is open, click on the 3-dots menu to open the Dashboard in a new tab). You can toggle back to the Gradebook to adjust point values. In the Dashboard, you can leave feedback for individual students with Pear Deck Teacher Feedback.

