Jon K. Ewing Convicted Of Murdering His Longtime Lover

According to Shawnee County District Court documents, a Scranton man was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and accidental but reckless second-degree murder in the killing of his longterm ex-girlfriend Deborah Ann Stephens in April 2021 near Topeka.
Jon K. “Kelly” Ewing, 63, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, making a criminal threat, and interfering with a law enforcement official. His sentencing was scheduled for May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
The allegations were related to the passing of Stephens, 58, who lived in a mobile home at 801 S.W. 57th, Lot A7, just south of Topeka, on April 27, 2021.
Ewing was initially charged with first-degree purposeful and premeditated murder, but the jury in his trial, which started on Monday, decided to find him guilty of the less serious charge of careless second-degree murder, according to court documents.
Here Is What The Prosecution Said
A camera from Stephens’ home security system, according to assistant district attorney Will Manly, captured Ewing assaulting her outside of her mobile home, seizing her by the hair, and yanking her inside.
After repeatedly hitting her over the head with an axe that Stephens kept just inside her front door, Ewing was then seen shoving the woman inside, according to Manly.
The Defence Attorney Said As Follows:
Kevin Shepherd, the defence counsel, responded by producing evidence showing that all of Stephens’ head wounds were discovered to be superficial.
Shepherd claimed that Stephens’ high blood methamphetamine level and long history of methamphetamine misuse were major contributing factors in her death, which resulted from extensive bleeding in her thorax following a minor rib fracture.
He added that Ewing lacked the mental capacity to plan a murder due to his history of meth use, motorcycle accidents, and brain traumas.
