What is Jon Rahm Net Worth?

Jon Rahm Early Life

On November 10th, 1994, Jon Rahm Rodriguez was born in Barrika, Spain’s Basque Country. His Swiss progenitor who arrived in Spain in the 1780s gave him the middle name “Rahm.” In addition to his Basque father, Jon was raised by a Madrid-born mother. Athletic Club Bilbao was his favorite soccer team when he was a kid.

On the golf course at Arizona State University after graduating from high school in Spain, where he had previously studied. He was a member of the school’s golf team while pursuing a degree in communications at the same time. Only Phil Mickelson, a former Arizona State University student, won more golf events during this time period (11) than he did.

Jon Rahm Career

In 2015 and 2016, Rahm won the Ben Hogan Award as an amateur golfer. He also won the Eisenhower Trophy in 2014, becoming the top individual recipient. As a college junior, he played in the 2015 Phoenix Open as an amateur and placed fifth. He was the top amateur golfer in the world by the year 2015. A record-breaking 60 weeks later, he reclaimed his top rank after having lost it for the first time after 25 weeks.

He reached the US Amateur quarterfinals while he was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world, falling to Derek Bard. As a result of his victory in that year’s US Open, he earned a berth in his final two major championships, the US Open and Open Championship, the following year. Before turning professional during the 2016 US Open, Jon had won an NCAA regional championship and a Pac-12 Conference championship during his undergraduate career.

He finished third in his debut professional tournament, the Quicken Loans National. His third-place finish at the Quicken Loans National was enough to get him back into the Open Championship, despite the fact that he had forfeited his exemption by turning professional. To cap off his season, he finished 2nd at the RBC Canadian Open, earning Special Temporary Member status for the remainder of the campaign. He was eventually able to secure a PGA Tour card in 2017 after accruing enough points.

With a string of notable victories under his belt, Jon’s professional career saw substantial growth in 2017. He won the Farmers Insurance Open with a 60-foot eagle putt early in the year. It was his maiden PGA Tour victory, and he moved up to 46th in the OWR rankings as a result. As a result, he was eligible to compete in the Masters, The Players, and the PGA Championship. Rahm also made his PGA Tour debut at the WGC-Mexico Championship, his first in the World Golf Championships. In this particular competition, he came in third place.

He finished second at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event and ascended to 14th in the world rankings as a consequence of this performance. This was the year that Jon also competed in a number of other tournaments, including the Wells Fargo and Dead & DeLuca Championships as well as the Open de France, Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open, and the FedEx Cup Playoff in Dubai. As 2017 came to a close, he was named European Tour Rookie of the Year after winning the honor.

At the end of 2018, Rahm had a more successful year, winning the CareerBuilder Challenge and the Open de Espana. In 2019, the victories kept on coming. When he and Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans that year, it was his first major championship victory. he also triumphed in the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open with a stunning performance. In 2019, he won the Open de Espana for the second time in a row, holding a five-shot lead for most of the tournament. After winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, Rahm went on to win the Race to Dubai. He also took home the European Tour Golfer of the Year award that year.

After winning the Memorial Tournament in 2020, Jon climbed to the top of the world rankings for the first time. After only two weeks, he was dethroned by Justin Thomas as the world’s best golfer. Despite this, he had a productive year in 2020, culminating in a victory in the BMW Championship. For the first time since he pulled out of the Memorial Tournament in 2021 because of Covid-19, he won the US Open.

Brand Endorsements

Additionally, he is worth a lot of money because of his brand endorsements and partnerships. Jon Rahm currently serves as Blue Yonder’s Brand Ambassador (software and consulting).

Scottsdale, Arizona, is where Blue Yonder is situated and where Jon provides customized golf lessons.

Likewise, he is a big fan of Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker. Only two golfers have signed contracts with the company so far, and Jon is one of them.

Jon Rahm made the transition from TaylorMade to Callaway clubs in 2021. Travis Mathew has signed a long-term partnership with the company that includes a prototype driver, irons, the Chrome Soft X golf ball, and an Odyssey putter.

During his time with them, he’ll appear in their clothing and don the Curator’s shoes. Rolex and Isagenix, Bighorn and NetJets, and Addidas are also supported by Jon Rahm who is a big fan of Swiss watchmaking.

Jon Rahm’s Net Worth

In 2022, Rahm expects to have a net worth of $16 million. Rahm is ranked 60th on the all-time money list of professional golfers with a salary of $5,000,000.

