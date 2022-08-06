Jordan McGraw Net Worth: How Much Does Jordan McGraw make?

Jordan is an American singer and musician who is very well known. Jordan got a lot of attention when he joined the popular band “Hundred Handed.” When this group put out their first single, “Love Me Like the Weekend,” it went viral and got them a lot of attention in the music world. This helped him become well-known.

Phil McGraw, who is a TV host and author, has a son named Jordan. The singer is very active on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter, where he is followed by thousands of fans. Let’s talk quickly about Jordan McGraw’s total Net Worth, including his income, earnings, assets, expensive things, high-end lifestyle, career, biography, and other things.

Early Years

Jordan McGraw was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, on October 21, 1986. His father, Phil McGraw, also known as “Dr. Phil,” is a millionaire, and his mother, Robin McGraw, is an author. Jay McGraw is Jordan’s older brother. He is a well-known writer and TV producer.

Jordan has several tattoos on his body, and he got his first one when he was 18. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 89 kilograms (86 pounds). Aside from that, he always wanted to be a musician, so when he was 15, Jordan started teaching him how to play the guitar. McGraw’s first band was called “The Upside,” and he found them later in 2005.

Career

Jordan McGraw got the chance to join the Organixa Music Group. From 2011 to 2015, he played with Stars in the Stereo, where he used to be the lead guitarist. He was in this band with Ryan “Frogs” McCormack, Drew Langan, Justin Siegel, and Bec Hollcraft, among others.

In 2013, this band put out an album called “Self-Titled.” In 2014, they put out an album called “Leave Your Mark.” The next year, McGraw joined the band Hundred Handed and put out singles like “Love Me Like the Weekend,” “Miss California,” “Too Good,” “Vibe,” and more.

In the same year, he first appeared on TV in an episode of the reality show Celebrity Family Feud. Then he was on many TV shows and series, like The Changeover, Celebrity Family Feud, Steve Harvey, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, and more.

Even so, Jordan is good friends with the Jonas Brothers like Nike, Kevin, and Joe Jonas. McGraw and his friends also went on the 10th concert tour. Also, Jordan’s first album, called “OO WHOA,” came out in 2018.

Personal Life

Jordan McGraw had been dating actress Ragan Wallake for more than ten years. In December 2020, they made it official that they were getting married. In the same year, Morgan said she was going to have a baby. Jordan and Morgan gave birth to their first child, a girl they named Row Renggli McGraw, on February 16, 2021.

Real Estate

Dr. Phil spent $5 million in 2007 on a Beverly Hills mansion. Phil eventually handed up over to Jordan. Jordan sold the home in 2019 for $5.75 million.

In July 2020 Jordan bought a $10 million property in Beverly Hills.

Jordan McGraw Net Worth

By 2022, it is thought that Jordan McGraw net around $20 million. He was one of the band’s lead guitarists and also played the acoustic piano well. After getting so much praise from this band, Jordan became well-known and made a lot of money. Every year, Jordan’s net worth goes up. And it looks like he will be one of the best musicians in the future, like Nas, Kanye West, etc.

He has already made a lot of money in the music business through things like selling albums, performing live, and streaming. Jordan McGraw makes more than $3 million a year, which is a lot of money. The musician also gets paid to be in commercials and promote brands like Alexander McQueen, Gibson, and others. He has spent millions of dollars on expensive homes over the years.

