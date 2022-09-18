Josh Altman Net Worth: “Crazy How Time Flies”

Josh Altman is an American real estate agent and reality TV personality. The following statement concerns the anticipated Josh Altman Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Josh Altman Net Worth. More information about Josh Altman Net Worth’s and money woes may be found here. Josh Altman due to his recent commercial success, Josh Altman Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Josh Altman’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Josh Altman Early Life

A native of Newton, Massachusetts, Josh Altman entered the world on March 10, 1979. As a member of a Jewish family, Josh had his Bar Mitzvah in both America and Israel. He graduated in 1997 from Newton South High School.

His classmates included future “Office” actors B.J. Novak and John Krasinski. After that, Josh continued his education at Syracuse University, where he got his B.A. in Speech Communications in 2001.

Upon earning his degree from Syracuse University, Josh relocated to Los Angeles and immediately began a career as a real estate flipper.

Josh Altman Career

Initially, Josh was active in the real estate investment and flipping markets. Altman was able to successfully flip eight residences without incurring a single financial loss. After managing a real estate finance company for a period of three years, he eventually joined forces with his brother Matt Altman to start.

The Altman Brothers while working for the real estate brokerage Hilton and Hyland. The “platinum triangle,” which is comprised of Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Holmby Hills, is the area where the real estate company specializes in selling homes. During the time that he and his brother were running.

The Altman Brothers real estate brokers company, they were responsible for the sale of more than one hundred million dollars worth of property. They represented many personalities working in the entertainment sector, including actors, athletes, and others. During his tenure at Hilton & Hyland,

Altman was responsible for the sale of properties with a combined value of $40 million, one of which was a Beverly Hills home that was purchased for $16.5 million. This sale ranks as the sixth-highest in the annals of Los Angeles’s real estate industry.

Million Dollar Listing

Josh made his debut on the Bravo reality television show “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” in the year 2011.

He was a cast member of the show. When he first started working on the show, Josh Flagg and Madison Hildebrand were his primary co-stars.

The show follows three real estate brokers in the Los Angeles area as they offer high-end properties to celebrities and other wealthy people in the area. These homes can cost upwards of a million dollars.

Josh Altman Private Life

Million Dollar Listing actor Josh Altman proposed to his co-star Heather Bilyeu in July 2013. They decided to postpone their nuptials but ultimately reconciled. They tied the knot in April of 2017 and have since welcomed a daughter, Alexis, and a son, Ace.

Her children are growing up quickly. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star captured daughter Lexi and son Ace’s first day of school on Instagram.

Josh posted adorable back-to-school photographs of his children on Instagram on September 4. Lexi is pictured with her parents on her first day of kindergarten. Later photographs show Josh and Heather walking Ace to school.

Lexi and Ace started school last week. Josh captioned the photo, “Such a fantastic experience with [Heather Altman].” “I vividly remember how it felt on my first day back to school,” the pleased dad said. “Time flies!”

Josh Altman Net Worth

Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Mar 10, 1979 (43 years old) Gender: Male Nationality: United States of America

Josh Altman net worth is $40 million, One of the top real estate brokers in the country, Josh Altman focuses on the affluent communities of Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air collectively referred to as “The Platinum Triangle.”

After appearing on the Bravo series “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles,” Josh became a household name. Josh was cast in the show in its fourth season, which premiered in February 2011.

In 2017 Josh listed his own property in Hollywood Hills for $8 million. In 2014, he paid $2.675% of the asking price for a property he was renting out for $38,000 per month.

This Beverly Hills mansion cost Josh and Heather $6.7 million in 2018. They finished a complete remodel in August of 2021 and put the house on the market for $12 million. As a result of failing to find a buyer, they ultimately decided to remove the item from the sale. Josh and Heather bought a 14,500-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air in April 2022 for $6.1 million.

