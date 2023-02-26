Judge Gives Homeless And Mentally Ill Man 150 Years In Prison, Was It Justified?

There is no question that Jared Stephens committed a crime and deserved to be punished in some way. We don’t mean to imply that child pornography isn’t a bad thing. It is illegal to possess it for good reason.
Nevertheless, more than just laws and sentences are at stake in the current legal battle in Florida courts to shorten Stephens’ 150-year prison sentence. It concerns how our legal system handles criminal defendants who suffer from severe mental illness.
The debate is on whether the 32-year-old man with a diagnosis of schizophrenia—who in court mentioned turning off the electricity in Russia with his mind—should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The Man Is A Former Wrestler
Stephens, a former wrestler for Arizona State University, lost his home after years of untreated illness. He entered a Sweetwater Best Buy in 2016 and stole a laptop and other items.
He brought out his own laptop and said, “See, I have child pornography!” when staff members approached him. While lying down between two sets of sliding doors and browsing the illicit photographs, he started displaying his computer screen to passersby.
He appears to be serving a de facto life sentence. According to The Herald, between 2000 and 2017, those convicted of possessing child pornography in Miami-Dade County served a median sentence of three years in jail; around one-third of defendants were not incarcerated. This is based on information provided to the court by Stephens’ defence team from the Florida Department of Corrections.
If Stephens had agreed to the prosecution’s offer of a plea deal on one count of possessing child pornography, which seems to better suit the offence based on what we know, he would have received those three years in addition to the necessary therapy. The pornographic material’s production or distribution was not charged against Stephens.
His attorneys claim that he made the decision to go to trial as a result of his mental disorder. Then, the State Attorney’s Office increased the accusations to 30 counts after discovering that his computer had a cache of unlawful photographs, according to a forensic study. The state requested a sentence of 21 years.
It is still a far cry from the outrageous 150 years imposed by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Veronica Diaz with “a minimum of public explanation,” according to the Herald. Diaz imposed the maximum penalty permitted under the law.
Few Options
According to the Herald, Stephens’ defence has exhausted all available appeals. His only option is to hope for a sentence reduction as the case is heard by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Altfield, a new judge who may be more realistic. March 1 is the date of the hearing. According to a psychological assessment Stephens’ defence presented in court last month, he’s unlikely to commit another crime.
Stephens’ new attorney Fan Li, who took up the case from the public defender’s office, told the Herald Editorial Board, “I want a punishment that’s just and I want it as fast as possible.” I am aware that far too many cases like this are postponed.
It’s difficult to help but wonder what Stephens’ fate might have been if he hadn’t been homeless and mentally ill if his family hadn’t been thousands of miles away in Michigan, where they were unaware that he had been arrested, and if Stephens hadn’t been Black, characteristics that historically have disadvantaged offenders.
