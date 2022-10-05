Judge Removes Volatile Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Darrell Brooks Again

On the second day of jury selection, the murder trial of the alleged perpetrator of the Waukesha Christmas parade killings was temporarily halted due to the defendant’s near-constant interjections.

Police say 40-year-old Brooks plowed his SUV into a crowd of people celebrating the holidays on November 21, 2021, killing six and wounding more than 60.

After less than 10 minutes of court, Judge Jennifer Dorow of the Waukesha Circuit Court ordered that Brooks, who is representing himself, be relocated to an adjacent courtroom where he participated via video.

After Brooks asked her many times to identify herself and whether or not she had a claim against him, the judge reportedly responded, “You haven’t let me get in one phrase.” “You have shown a complete lack of concern for even the most fundamental norms of behavior. That kind of behavior is not acceptable.”

Dorow was able to silence Brooks’ microphone, but the shenanigans from the next room continued through video. As he made extravagant arm and hand movements, he may as well have been shouting.

The repeat offender was put in the same position on Monday when jury selection was delayed due to his constant and sometimes illogical disruptions.

The court has previously found that Brooks may represent himself because he has “the basic ability required to conduct his own defense.”

On Tuesday about 2:00 p.m., he returned to the main courtroom, only to be banished again a few minutes later.

“Don’t have me around! Get rid of me! “said he openly. To paraphrase, “I warned you it was useless for me to come over here.”

The court eventually ruled against Brooks’ request to call Wisconsin as a witness, noting that he may only summon an individual or corporation as a witness.

Brooks said, “I don’t identify as a human, either.” Say it with me: “I’m a human being.”

For the murders of Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, on Christmas Day, Brooks faces 76 charges and a maximum sentence of life in prison.