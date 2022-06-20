Juneteenth Celebrations Unite African-American Community

During Juneteenth celebrations across the country and the Southland, hundreds of people gather to have fun, but also to remember the significance of this holiday.

At Leimert Park, there was a big party that brought out a lot of people.

Eliza Franklin, a UCLA student, remarked, “Juneteenth belongs to Black people.” To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “This is our day. We deserve to be emancipated and to be who we want to be as Black and who we are.”

Slavery was abolished in the United States on Juneteenth. Cultural diversity was on display during the Leimert Park Block Party.

Every item at the Ghana Connection was handcrafted by Dedra Dixon, the shop’s proprietor and all of it was hand-stitched.

Art and fashion are a method to connect African culture with those of us back in the United States, according to Dixon.

“I feel like more people need to know about their culture as African-American, we need to be more connected,” Dixon said.

The activities that took place on Sunday served as a moment for both celebration and reflection on the country’s unfortunate past.

In the end, “it doesn’t matter the day, it’s all about what raises consciousness to awaken people to the injustices that have been implemented by those in authority on this earth,” said Baba Mussolini, one of the people who came to Leimert Park Sunday.

According to local pastor Keith Shepard: “I’m 64 years old, so I’ve seen a lot of changes, and I’m glad that everyone can be here to reconcile as one instead of individually.”

As a commemoration of Juneteenth, some people seek to live out the day’s meaning in their everyday lives.

Every day is Juneteenth to W.L. Jackson, co-owner of Grandma’s Remedy and a co-owner of the business.

For many of us, Juneteenth is a chance to get together in a large group, share our talents, encourage one another, and be inspired by one another.

Franklin, a UCLA student, was able to participate in Sunday’s event without worry or anxiety.

I feel wonderful when I look around, you can hear the drums and feel it,” Franklin remarked. Being in the company of other Black people and being in your element, where you aren’t being policed for your hair, your appearance, or how you dress, allows you to feel a sense of community with your fellow Black people.

The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, even though a slew of events occurred during the weekend.

