Jussie Smollett Rise and Fall: From ‘Empire’ Star to Prison Time

The damage you’ve already caused your own life is beyond the scope of anything I can do now.”

On Thursday, a judge in Chicago sentenced actor Jussie Smollett to 150 days in prison for allegedly committing a hate crime against a white man.

By your behavior and hijinks you’ve completely turned your life upside down, “Linn continued.

It is terrible for you to pretend to be a victim of a hate crime because you are a phony.

A potential and skilled actor from Empire is now serving time in prison. How did this happen?

A lot has transpired since then.

The rise of Jussie Smollett

Young Smollett began his acting career. He had roles in The Mighty Ducks and Rob Reiner’s North as a kid. With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, Smollett’s involvement in Fox’s musical drama Empire propelled him to stardom.

Jamal Lyon, the son of music tycoon Lucious Lyon, was played by Jussie Smollett, who received acclaim for his portrayal of the struggles of a gay black man.

In 2015, Smollett got a recording contract with Columbia Records and indicated that he hopes to release an album at some time in the future following his performance in Empire. Smollett co-wrote I Wanna Love You and You’re So Beautiful, two of the songs played on the show, for the original soundtrack from season one of Empire, which was released in 2015.

Smollett directed B-Boy Blues, a film based on James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel when he was away from Empire. In November 2021, the film was released.

The events of 2019

According to Smollett’s police report, 39-year-old received a letter addressed to him with the word “MAGA” (aka Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan) scribbled in red ink on the return address on January 22 of this year.

“You shall die black ****” was spelled out in cut-out letters inside. Tylenol, which was later discovered to be in the envelope, was a white powder.

A week after receiving the letter, on January 29, Smollett reported to the police that he was attacked at 2 am while at the fast-food store Subway in Chicago, near his apartment. “Our is MAGA country,” they yelled at him before tying a noose around his neck and shouting, “Homosexuality is illegal in this country.”

After the incident, several prominent figures, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Cory Booker, tweeted in support of Smollett.

When Jussie Smollett made his first media appearance on January 30, Chicago police released a grainy photo of two suspects in the case.

Read More:

“My body may be powerful, but my spirit is even stronger. ” In addition, I’d want to thank you. My village’s outpouring of love and support has meant more to me than I can express… “These brutal attacks on my sisters, brothers, and non-gender-conforming siblings occur daily,” he stated. In my opinion, I’m more than just a one-time occurrence. My thoughts on this tragedy are still fresh, and I need some time to think about them.”

He appeared on several talks shows the next week and addressed the event before a concert in West Hollywood that night.

Thank you so much for everything, and I’m fine,” is the most important thing he can say. I’m not yet back to my old self, but I’ll get there. And I’ll be there for you… I’ll always be there for love. That is the only thing I will ever support. Even if others disagree, I will always stand up for love. In addition, I hope you’ll join me in this endeavor. “All right, let’s get this done,” he remarked confidently. “A lot of things have been said about me that are completely untrue… He or she must be yelling “No, Jussie! No!” in my ear.” No! Keep your mouth shut and sing!’

As a matter of fact, “I fought back.”

On February 12, Chicago police announced that Smollett had provided some but not all of the phone data they had requested.

Two Nigerian brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, were detained the following day after being picked up at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The names of the brothers have not been released, but the police have confirmed that one of them worked on Empire.

Smollett paid the brothers to carry out the attack, according to a leak in the media. The brothers were eventually released without being charged.

CBS Chicago reports that the Osundairo brothers informed police that Smollett sent himself a racist letter and faked the attack when the letter didn’t get the reaction he had hoped for. Smollett’s yet unfilmed scenes were deleted from Empire.

He was charged with disorderly conduct on February 20th for allegedly fabricating a police report of the attack.

“This PR stunt was a scar that Chicago didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve,” Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said following the actor’s arrest.

To advance his career, Jussie Smollett used the anguish and rage of bigotry. To express his displeasure with this salary, Smollett staged this incident. He made up a narrative about being a victim of an attack. We were willing to give him a second chance.”

In March 2019, prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett after he agreed to volunteer service and let the city keep his $10,000 bond. He was suspended from Empire and had entered a not guilty plea. The case was dropped without a comprehensive explanation from the authorities.

Then there’s 2020

A second six-count indictment was brought in February 2020, following an investigation by a special prosecutor.

In Illinois, the disorderly conduct legislation covers a wide range of offenses, from making prank 911 calls to harassing debt collectors, and the actor was prosecuted under this provision.

He was charged with six counts of disorderly behavior under a part of the statute that forbids misleading police complaints. False police complaints are not considered disorderly behavior in several states.

Class 4 felonies, the least serious in Illinois, were alleged in the case. Convictions, on the other hand, incur a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Although the epidemic delayed the trial by 18 months, Smollett was found guilty of five of the six charges when it was finally heard in December 2021.

Sentencing

He was sentenced to 30 months probation, with the first 150 days of that time spent in jail, and compelled to pay $120,000 in reparations for lying to police, despite many people predicting that the celebrity would avoid jail time.

Smollett walked out of the courthouse with his fist raised in the air, proclaiming, “I am innocent, and I am not suicidal. I’m not going to kill myself.” Anything that occurs as a result of my visit there will not be my fault. As if that wasn’t obvious enough.

In doing so, he added, “I’ve sunk my fist into the concerns of black Americans in this nation for more than 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community,” he continued. “However, I was not responsible for this.”

Read More: