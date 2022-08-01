Justin Timberlake Net Worth After The Sale of His Massive Music Catalog

Early Life & Early Career

On 31 January 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee, Justin Randall Timberlake was born. ” he grew up in Shelby Forest, a small town in Shelby County. In addition to the two half-brothers he has from his father’s second marriage, he also has a half-sister who died shortly after delivery in 1997.

After being introduced to music by his grandfather at an early age, Timberlake grew up performing gospel and country music. His name was Justin Randall when he sang on the television show Star Search when he was eleven years old. Ryan Gosling appeared on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1993 and 1994, co-starring with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera alongside Britney Spears. When Timberlake asked Chasez to join NSYNC with him in 1995, manager Lou Pearlman assembled the group, which eventually became the boy band.

N’SYNC

In 1996, Timberlake and Chasez, the band’s two lead singers, made their European debut. Timberlake and Chasez Their self-titled debut studio album, released in 1998 and selling 11 million copies, propelled them to stardom in the U.S.A. With “No Strings Attached,” their second album, which sold 2.4 million copies in its first week of release in 2000, they maintained their rising star status. Their 2001 album “Celebrity” was a major commercial success, as well.

Solo Success

Despite the drop in popularity of boybands, Timberlake continued to increase in popularity as he took on other projects, such as starring in the Disney Channel movie “Model Behavior” in 2000. NSYNC broke up in 2002, and Justin Timberlake began working with Pharrell Williams on new music. However, the seed for going solo had already been planted a year earlier, in 2001.

Before NSYNC, Timberlake had composed a song called “Gone” just for Michael Jackson in 2001. As soon as it was released, Jackson approached Timberlake and stated that he wanted to do the album, but only with him and Timberlake, not the complete band. “The first time [he] ever really felt the confidence to [go solo],” Timberlake says of their phone discussion.

His first solo album, “Justified” was released in November 2002, followed by “Like I Love You” in August of the following year. When Justin Timberlake’s Justified/Stripped Tour kicked off in the summer of 2003, he was joined on the road by his former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Christina Aguilera.

After a wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show with Janet Jackson, during which Timberlake accidentally exposed one of Jackson’s breasts, he put his music career on pause to seek acting options. Edison Force (2006), Alpha Dog (2006), and Southland Tales (2007) are just a few of the films he’s been in (2006). His label, JayTee Records, was launched in 2005, as was his own production company.

Justin Timberlake‘s second studio album, “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” was released on September 12th, 2006, and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album list. Aside from “4 Minutes,” which he recorded with Madonna in 2008, he also worked with musicians including T.I., Ciara, and Rihanna. “The 20/20 Experience” was published in March 2013 and became the best-selling album of 2013 in the United States, followed by “The 20/20 – 2 of 2” in September 2013.

It was just days before Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime concert in Minneapolis that his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” came out in February of 2018. This was his sixth-highest-grossing tour of the year, which began in March 2018 and ended in April 2019.

The Social Network (2010), Bed Teacher (2011), Friends with Benefits (2011), and Wonder Wheel (2012) are just a few of Timberlake’s other prominent credits as a performer. Timberlake (2017). He has also been on television shows like “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). SNL’s 2006 “Dick in a Box” skit’s theme tune was a viral sensation, earning him an Emmy nomination.

Catalog Sale

According to reports, Justin will sell his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management for an estimated $100 million in May 2022 after reaching an agreement with the company. From Timberlake’s days as a member of N’SYNC through his solo career, Hipgnosis acquired the rights to approximately 200 songs that he wrote or co-wrote.

Personal Life

Former girlfriend Britney Spears and now-wife Jessica Biel are the most high-profile of Timberlake’s many romances. It was in Fasano, Italy, on October 19, 2012, when Timberlake and Biel, who had been dating since January 2007, finally tied the wedding. A son, Silas Timberlake, was born to them in April of this year.

Justin Timberlake Net Worth

Justin Timberlake Net Worth is $250 million in his bank account. There are $15,000 in monthly condo fees on Justin and Jessica Biel’s $20.2 million Tribeca duplex. There’s also a Hollywood Hills mansion that costs $8.3 million (the owners just put it on the market for $35 million), but that’s not all. And what about a $4 million Nashville mansion? Also, how about a residence in Montana, at the Yellowstone Club? Yeah.

