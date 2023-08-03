Justin Trudeau’s Net Worth: All the Deets on His Assets

In 2015, Canadians chose him to be the next prime minister. As prime minister, Trudeau legalized marijuana for recreational use, made the government carbon tax, negotiated trade deals, and signed the Paris Agreement, among other things.
Justin Trudeau’s Net Worth
Canadian lawmaker and teacher Justin Trudeau has a net worth of $5 million. Justin Trudeau is the leader of the Liberal Party.
Trudeau’s Payment and Perks
Justin Trudeau gets a base pay of $178,900 (about $140,000 USD) as a member of Parliament for Papineau. He also gets $178,900 for being the Prime Minister of Canada. His pay is a total of $357,800 CAD, which is about $270,000 USD. Technically, he also gets a $2,000 car allowance every year, which might not be enough to keep up his 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300SL.
Justin, his wife Sophie, and their three kids live in a 22-bedroom house that the government paid for. They chose not to live at 24 Sussex Drive, the usual home of the Prime Minister because that house is said to need more than $10 million in major repairs. When his father Pierre was Prime Minister, Trudeau lived at 24 Sussex Drive.
From 1999 to 2002, he worked at Sir Winston Churchill High School. During this time, he made $44,000 CAD per year.
When he was elected to the Canadian Parliament for Papineau in 2008, Trudeau switched from being a teacher to being a politician. His pay went up to $150,000 CAD per year at this point.
Trudeau’s Fees for Speaking
When Justin wasn’t running for office, he was a big name on the speaking circuit. Only in 2007, he made $467,000 from speaking fees.
The House of Justin Trudeau
Trudeau lives at the official PM house on Sussex Drive, but he also owns a luxury home in Ottawa with 11 bedrooms. Trudeau also owns four other houses and a golf course in addition to this home. All of Trudeau’s properties came from his father, except for one that a rich “Friend” gave him.
The Cars that Justin Trudeau Owns
The fact that Justin Trudeau likes cars came from his father. Trudeau has tens of expensive cars, both old and new. Trudeau paid more than $700,000 at an auction for a 1972 Ferrari.
Trudeau also owns two Rolls Royces, three Mercedes, one Lincoln, two Range Rovers, two McLarens, and one Buggati.
