Justin Verlander Net Worth 2022: With Whom He Is In Relationship?

American pitcher Justin Verlander plays professional baseball. Most people are likely most familiar with Justin Verlander from his time with the Houston Astros of the MLB, with whom he won the World Series in 2017.

He formerly played with the Detroit Tigers, helping the team win two AL Pennants and four straight AL Central Division Championships. Multiple-time MLB All-Star Verlander also holds two Cy Young Awards.

Contracts

Justin and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a 7-year, $180 million contract in 2013. Justin Verlander made $30 million in salary and sponsorships between 2017 and 2018. He was now among the highest-paid athletes in the world thanks to that. He agreed to a $66 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros in March 2019.

Early Life And Career Beginnings

Theodore and Kathy Theodore welcomed Justin Verlander into the world on February 20, 1983 in Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. Ben is the name of his younger brother. At the Richmond Baseball Academy when he was younger, Verlander displayed his talent by throwing an 84 mph fastball.

Later on, he attended Old Dominion University after graduating from Goochland High School. He spent three years pitching for the baseball team at Old Dominion.

Verlander set a school record for a single season in 2003 with 139 strikeouts, and he improved on it the following year with 151 strikeouts. At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Verlander held the record for most strikeouts at Old Dominion University.

Verlander competed for the USA national baseball team in the Pan American Games in 2003 while still a student. Verlander was named to the All-CAA team, and the team took home the silver medal.

He started playing baseball professionally in 2005 after the Detroit Tigers selected him in the MLB draught. Verlander played for the Erie SeaWolves and the Lakeland Flying Tigers, two of the team’s minor league affiliates.

Detroit Tigers, 2006–2013

Verlander played for the Detroit Tigers during his first full MLB season in 2006. He pitched 186 innings this season and fanned 124 hitters, earning AL Rookie of the Year honours. In the World Series, Verlander and the Tigers were defeated by the Cardinals in five games.

Verlander’s success continued the next year, compiling 183 strikeouts and a 3.66 ERA. Despite a poor 2008 season, he rebounded in 2009 with the most strikeouts by a Tiger since 1971—269—leading MLB.

In a victory over the White Sox in the spring of 2011, Verlander recorded his 1,000th career strikeout. He faced the Blue Jays shortly after and threw his second no-hitter of his career.

Verlander finished the season as the AL’s leading pitcher in wins, strikeouts, and ERA, earning him the coveted Pitching Triple Crown. Additionally, he was given the AL MVP Award and was chosen unanimously to win the AL Cy Young Award.

Verlander supported the Tigers’ 2012 ALDS and World Series victories over the San Francisco Giants. In the end, the Giants won the World Series. Verlander finished behind Rays pitcher David Price in a closely contested fight for the AL Cy Young Award.

Verlander became the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history when he inked a seven-year, $180 million deal with the Tigers just before the 2013 campaign. He recorded his 1,500th career strikeout during the following campaign, helping the Tigers reach the ALCS once more.

2014–2017: Detroit Tigers

Early in 2014, Verlander endured core muscle surgery, and the first few months of the season were difficult for him to produce. He was not selected for the AL All-Star squad for the first time since 2008, and his 159 strikeouts were his fewest since 2006.

Due to a triceps issue, Verlander started the ensuing season on the disabled list. After that, he was given a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens before being sent back to the Tigers in June.

Verlander returned in 2016 to notch his 2,000th career strikeout after a difficult 2015 campaign. For the fourth time in his career, he led the AL in strikeouts with 254 at the end of the season.

Verlander came in second place in the AL Cy Young voting once more, slightly behind Rick Porcello. Verlander tied a franchise record for the most strikeouts on Opening Day in his final season with the Tigers in 2017 with 10. He recorded his first career RBI as well.

Houston Astros

Verlander was acquired by the Houston Astros in a trade in 2017. He had a phenomenal debut season with the team, winning all five of his outings during the regular season and tallying 219 strikeouts.

Verlander and the Astros reached the ALCS, where they defeated the Yankees to make their second appearance in the World Series. Verlander won his first World Series triumph as the Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games to win the Series.

The following year, he continued to have success, pitching a shutout against the Angels and striking out 2,500 batters. He helped the Astros advance to the ALCS once more while finishing the 2018 campaign with a career-high 290 strikeouts. Additionally, he came in second place in the Cy Young voting once more.

In 2019, Verlander was selected for the AL All-Star squad for the seventh time. Later, before the start of the regular season, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming just the 18th MLB pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. He furthered history by finishing the season with a career-high 300 strikeouts.

The Astros continued to the World Series, where they once again fell short to the Washington Nationals. Verlander subsequently received his second Cy Young Award.

Due to groyne and forearm problems in 2020, Verlander missed the majority of the COVID-delayed season. He was put on the disabled list the following season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Personal Life

Early in 2014, Verlander started seeing actress and model Kate Upton. In 2016, they became engaged. In November 2017, two days after Verlander’s World Series victory, the couple got hitched in an Italian mediaeval chapel. They are parents to a girl named Genevieve.

Justin Verlander Net Worth

Justin Verlander Net Worth is estimated to be around $150 Million in 2022. Upton and Verlander spent $5.25 million in 2016 to purchase a Beverly Hills mansion with a distinguished Hollywood history. Its 5,706 square feet were constructed in 1976. Pete Sampras, a tennis great, had previously owned it before purchasing it from artist Kenny G.

Actress Kate Jackson, producer Jon Peters, and TV producer-director William Asher were other previous owners.

The 1.5-acre property contains a tennis court, a pool and spa, numerous outdoor lounging places, a maid’s room, and a bonus room with its own entrance. It also has a maid’s room. In January 2022, Justin and Kate put this house on the market for $11.75 million.

Timothée Chalamet purchased Justin and Kate’s Beverly Hills property in October 2022 for $11 million. Justin and Kate spent $6.5 million on a property in Jupiter, Florida, in August 2021. In the same town, they also possess a sizable undeveloped plot of land on which they intend to erect a brand-new house.

