Netflix Has Announced The Air Date And Confirmation Of Kakegurui Season 3!

When it comes to rating pupils at the renowned Hyakkou Private Academy in Japan, the school pushes students to focus on their gambling skills rather than academic competence or athletic achievement; this is the setting for “Kakegurui.

” Even the worst players are humiliated until Yumeko Jabami, a transfer student and pathological gambler, steps into the picture. There are presently two seasons of 12 episodes in the anime, which was first published in 2017 (it was added to Netflix in 2018).

Season two, “Kakegurui xx,” premiered in 2019, thus it’s about time for season three to air now that several years have passed. Right?

Even with the production delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, “Kakegurui” fans have been waiting a long time for a renewal. Then then, it hasn’t yet. Here’s all we know so far regarding a fresh batch of episodes for this well-known shonen series.

Characters from Kakegurui Season 3

Now, let’s take a look at the characters who will return in the next season of Kakegurui.

The protagonist of this series is Yumeko Jabami. She’s the school’s top gambler. As a newcomer, she threw caution to the wind and sailed through her first semester. This character was played by Saori Hayami in the Japanese series and Erika Harlacher in Netflix’s original film adaptation.

In Japan, Kirari Momobami is played by Miyuki Sawashiro, and on Netflix, Michelle Ruff takes on the role.

Kira Buckland and Mary Saotome both portray the character of Minami Tanaka on Netflix.

In Japanese, Tatsuya Tokutake will be portrayed by Ryota Suzui, and on Netflix, by Griffin Burns.

Yki Wakai is played by Itsuki Sumeragi in Japanese and Erica Mendez in English. On Netflix, Cat plays the character.

Karin Nanami portrays Yuriko Nishinotin in the Japanese version, while Cristina Vee takes on the role on Netflix.

The character of Mariya Ise is played by Sarah Anne Williams in Midari Ikishima, whereas on Netflix, it is played by Sarah Anne Williams.

Yumemi Yumemite is portrayed in Japanese by Y Serizawa and on Netflix by Faye Mata.

Both Kaede Manyudas and Chris Niosi portray the character Tomokazu Sugita on Netflix.

In Japan, Runa Yomozuki portrays Mayu Udono, and on Netflix, she portrays Kayli Mills.

In Japanese, Ayaka Fukuhara will portray Sayaka Igarashi, whereas on Netflix, Erica Lindbeck will portray her.

Allegra Clark portrays the character of Mitsuki Saiga on Netflix, while Miloslava Honebami portrays it in Japanese.

Read More:

On March 31, 2019, the final episode of Kakegurui season 2 aired, and there has been no official news on season 3.

The first two seasons of the series were released two years apart in the year 2022. As a result, Kakegurui Season 3 was supposed to be released in 2021, but it never was.

There is no official statement from Netflix, MAPPA, or any other entity regarding Kakegurui. If there is a sequel, we’ll look into all of the conceivable reasons for it to happen or not to happen.

In contrast, the Japanese anime series Kakegurui hasn’t been completely axed. To begin, let’s take a closer look at each of the primary components individually. What are we waiting for? A response has yet to be received from either the director or the producer. A guess will be required to come up with a solution. Kakegurui’s third season status will be revealed soon. And that’s exactly what we’ll be doing right now.

Kakegurui Season 3 Trailer

Third season has yet to be confirmed by the show’s producers. I’m going to show you the first season’s official trailer.

Kakegurui Season 2 Recap

It’s no surprise that the second season of the Japanese manga series was a tremendous hit with critics. Season 2 ended with Yumeko removing Yumemi’s mask, which she did in front of the camera. Despite her adoring supporters, she revealed Yumemi’s true self to the school as the bitter idol. After the new student’s ostensibly impolite act, things got a lot more interesting. Regardless, Yumeko would always be himself.

In the final episode, both students increased their wagers from 45 million Yen to their lives. The fact that they were willing to put their lives on the line in order to gamble had to be the most exciting aspect of any anime series. It’s reasonable to argue that the sequence pushed the program to one of the top gaming animes on television. You can see where Kakegurui ranks on the list of the best gambling anime by checking out the top five. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release date of Kakegurui season 3 to find out the outcome of their gamble.

In addition to the 50 million Yen bet and their lives in danger, the two rivals reached an arrangement that was a little strange. In the event of Yumeko’s defeat, she would join Yumemi as an idol. As a result of losing, Yumemi’s chats regarding her true self could be leaked to the public. Played Rock-Paper-Scissors Choice with Mary Saotome as a wager. It was intended for the purpose of pooling electoral votes. Sadly, it concluded in a draw in season two.

Read More: