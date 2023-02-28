Kansas Man Guilty Of Killing His Wife Despite She Had A Protection Order

In relation to the stabbing death of his wife Tabitha Birdsong, who was 40 years old and had an order of protection against her husband in her back pocket, a 47-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday.
Jackson County prosecutors said on Monday that Gene A. Birdsong, of Kansas City, had been found guilty by a jury of the murder charge and one felony count of armed criminal conduct. Since his arrest on the day his wife was killed, he has been detained in the jail of Jackson County.
The obligatory minimum sentence for first-degree murder in Missouri is life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Monday, the jury recommended that Birdsong be sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 17 years.
The body of Tabitha Birdsong was found on November 6, 2018. She was discovered by Kansas City police with obvious head injuries and no indications of life, according to court records.
Police were informed by witnesses that Tabitha and Gene Birdsong had recently been together and had a history of physical violence. Witnesses claimed to have seen Birdsong wearing khaki pants that day that appeared to have blood on them. His attire, according to one, was “blood-soaked.”
Gene Birdsong Was Found Guilty Two Times Before Too
Gene Birdsong was twice found guilty of domestic violence against Tabitha Birdsong in Johnson County District Court before she was slain. The first time was in 2009 and the second time was in 2010. In 2015, she requested an order of protection in Johnson County, claiming to be concerned about her safety.
Gene Birdsong was accused of breaking a protection order Tabitha Birdsong had secured in Wyandotte County in 2016 and was charged in Johnson County. Also, Gene Birdsong served 86 days in prison for breaking the terms of his probation in that case before being freed in June 2018, or around five months before Tabitha Birdsong was killed.
Columns by former Star journalist Melinda Henneberger on domestic abuse and how such situations are handled in the criminal justice system addressed Tabitha Birdsong’s murder. In order to stop domestic violence homicides, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker unveiled a new intervention programme in 2019. The program’s goal is to remove “the worst of the worst” abusers from society.
Baker praised the efforts of her trial team that advanced the case in a statement on Monday. On Monday, everyone should keep Tabitha Birdsong in their thoughts first since she “lost her life at the hands of her domestic abuser,” she continued.
Evidently, there was nothing that could be done to bring her back, Baker stated. Yet it was an honour for us to stand up for her.
