Kanye West and Chaney Jones have Reportedly Split

Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s Kim Kardashian clone ex-girlfriend, has ended their relationship.

After just a few days of speculation, the 44-year-old rapper and Monica Corgan, a gorgeous influencer, have called it quits, reports People.

TMZ alleges that Kanye, 24, and Chaney, 24, ended their relationship following their vacation to Japan, but it’s unclear who cut things off with who exactly.

When Kanye West’s real name is Ye, Chaney had a tattoo on her wrist that stated “Ye,” which is the name he uses legally.

After the social media model shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram, with her left wrist on full display, the internet went wild.

‘Ye,’ the name of Kanye West, was permanently inscribed in black cursive on Chaney’s wrist.

She has since deleted all of Kanye West’s photos from her Instagram account, and they no longer follow one other.

They were initially sighted together at a party in Malibu, California, while he was still believed to be dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, came out in all-black clothing, including a catsuit and knee-high boots that were eerily similar to the outfits worn by Chaney.

Rapper Kanye West was rumored to have moved on with Chaney after his separation from Julia in February.

It’s been said that Kanye gifted Chaney a $275,000 rare Birkin bag in March, something he’s done previously for Julia Fox and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Last week, Kanye was photographed in a movie theatre with a woman who fans believe is influencer Monica Corgan, viewing Top Gun: Maverick.

Many on the internet noticed that Kanye’s new date appeared to be Corgan, a well-known Instagram model and spokeswoman for the swimwear brand Boutine LA.

‘I almost forgot to say…’

Motta shared a snapshot of himself and Kanye West sitting next to each other during a screening of Top Gun the other night in the caption of the picture.

As of this writing, Monica has 34.6K Instagram followers, and she posted a picture of her legs in Balenciaga boots while sitting at a movie theatre that day.

“Cool girl,” she captioned the photographs, which also included her wearing Kim Kardashian’s favorite brand as she posed in a bathroom mirror.

Intriguingly, Kanye had previously used Corgan’s name in a song, suggesting the two may have known each other for some time.

Drake leaked a song by Ye and Andre 3000, titled ‘Life of the Party,’ last year when the rappers were feuding.

Kanye West raps, “So don’t contact me like Juanita JCV/Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me/Somebody genuinely there for me, was unusual for me.”

Fans have also noted that Corgan has been spotted wearing Kanye’s merchandise and riding on the rapper’s tour bus multiple times.

As of this writing, Kanye West has been linked to a number of different ladies – including model Irina Shayk – but none of them have lasted.

Meanwhile, Kim has moved on to a new romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who was recently spotted out with Kim and Kanye’s kid Saint.

Read More: