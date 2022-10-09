Kanye West Dating: Who Is His New Lady Luck? Why Did He Breakup With Kim?

People are interested in Kanye West Dating. Because of his massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Kanye West Dating.

Who Is Kanye West?

Kanye Omari West’s birthday is June 8th, 1977, and he was born in Atlanta. West’s parents got a divorce when he was three years old, and he and his mother relocated to Chicago. There he met producer/DJ No I.D., who encouraged him to explore his musical creativity.

In 1997, he was awarded a scholarship to attend the American Academy of Art, but he ended up attending Chicago State University instead, where he majored in English. After a while, at age 20, he decided to pursue a career in music full-time and quit school.

West dropped out of school and started out as a beat maker for other area musicians as he developed his own sound. He made his official debut in the music industry in 1996, when he was credited for producing Chicago rapper Grave’s debut album Down to Earth. Foxy Brown, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, and Harlem World are just some of the other acts from the era that he produced.

In the year 2000, West’s career took off when he started working as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records. He collaborated with musicians such as Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Janet Jackson.

Interest in West’s production skills skyrocketed after he contributed to Jay-The Z’s Blueprint album in 2001. His outstanding list of artists he has worked with as a producer throughout this time span includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Janet Jackson.

West’s ultimate goal was to become a rapper, not a producer. After being turned down for a deal with Capitol Records, he eventually convinced the head of the label to sign him to Roc-A-Fella Records in 2001.

South African actress Candice Swanepoel was born to Afrikaner parents in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, in 1988. Both her mother Eileen and her father Willem are from South Africa and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Stephen Swanepoel is Swanepoel’s older sibling. She took ballet classes and attended St. Anne’s Diocesan College, a boarding school, in Hilton, Florida, when she was a child. Swanepoel was found by a model scout at a flea market in Durban when she was 15 years old.

Swanepoel suddenly found herself featured in a wide variety of publications. She has appeared in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan, China, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Korea, and Czech editions of Vogue, Allure, Elle, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, V, and i-D, among many others.

Chanel, Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab, Dolce & Gabbana, and Diane von Fürstenberg are just a few of the illustrious labels for which Swanepoel has walked the runway.

In addition to working with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Donna Karan, she has also teamed up with the likes of Givenchy, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi, and Rag & Bone.

Swanepoel has also been featured in various commercials. She has worked on marketing campaigns for designers like Prabal Gurung, Guess?, Juicy Couture, Miu Miu, Diesel, Guess?, and Prabal Swarovski.

Swanepoel, along with Erin Heatherton, Lindsay Ellingson, Behati Prinsloo, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has been appearing in Victoria’s Secret ads since 2007. She was also featured in the company’s 2010 Swim Catalogue.

Kanye West Dating: Whom With Is He In Love With?

Kanye West (also known as Ye) and Kim Kardashian’s seven-year-long relationship ended in 2021, making both of them available to date other individuals. Kanye seemed to jump back into the dating scene almost shortly after.

In the meantime, Kim took some time to herself before unexpectedly beginning a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson (and yes, it was Pete’s BDE that attracted her attention).

However, what’s the lowdown on Kanye’s personal relationships? His current relationship status and the women he has dated since breaking up with Kim are detailed here for his many followers. Are Candice Swanepoel and Kanye West a couple?

PageSix has learned that Kanye West is dating South African model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel as of September 2022. They were spotted celebrating together during New York Fashion Week, and it just so happens that Candice is the model for Yeezy GAP sunglasses.

“A source told ET,” “The romance between Kanye and Candice is fresh and new… They hit it off because of their shared interest in style and originality.” Sources and fans have noted, however, that the pairing does seem somewhat convenient.

Some have speculated that the whole thing is just a public relations ploy to increase sales. According to UsWeekly’s insider, “They work well together and share a common interest in style.

We have no more than a professional connection, and any further claims are false. They are not dating each other. Like the others, she serves as one of his inspirations.” Both parties have been linked in rumors, but neither has come forward to confirm or reject the relationship.

