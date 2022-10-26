Kanye West’s Anti-semitic Rants Caused Adidas To End His Contract

The German athletics company Adidas has officially severed ties with Kanye West following widespread backlash against the company for continuing to support the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. As a result of the cancellation, Adidas will cease making any more Yeezy-branded merchandise or paying West any further royalties. Adidas issued a statement saying, “We do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Recent statements and actions by Ye “have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.” Adidas’s decision to end the contract comes after other companies severed ties with West due to his hateful rhetoric, which has included threats to use “death con 3” on Jewish people.

These companies include Gap, Balenciaga, and CAA. Ye also attacked the “Jewish media” and claimed that Adidas “can’t drop me” despite his “antisemitic things” during an October appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.