Kanye West’s Twitter Account Was Disabled After He Insulted Jews

Again, Kanye West is in the center of controversy after a tweet he sent about the Jewish community was removed from the platform for violating Twitter’s terms of service.

Rapper who now goes by Ye wrote a tweet Saturday night that included harsh comments against Jews and made reference to the defense preparedness alert issued by the United States military.

Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 9, 2022

The rapper once commented on a now-deleted post, “The funny thing is I really can’t be Anti Semitic since black people are actually Jew aswell You guys have messed with me and attempted to black ball everyone that opposes your plan.”

According to a notice posted on West’s profile in lieu of the tweet, Twitter deleted it because it was against their policies.

A Twitter representative informed ABC News, “The account in issue has been locked due to a breach of Twitter’s policy.”

New York Democrat Ritchie Torres called out West for his antisemitic post early on Sunday.

“Kanye West: if you view yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic,” wrote Torres.

Hours before to West’s statements, Meta had limited his Instagram account due to a post that was also perceived as antisemitic; both posts were eventually taken down.

Rapper and designer Kanye West posted a picture of himself and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the remark, “I’m with you, man.” “Take a look at Mark. Where do you plan on blocking me from Instagram?”

While in Paris for his Yeezy Season 9 presentation, West debuted a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt last week. West wore the shirt while appearing with Candace Owens, a conservative political analyst.

According to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the term was coined in 2015 as a racist reaction to the Black Lives Matter campaign for civil rights.