Karolis Chvedukas Cause of Death: How Did the European Soccer Player Suddenly Die?

Karolis Chvedukas, a soccer player from Lithuania who played for more than one team, died at the age of 32.
The Lithuanian Football Association said Monday that Chvedukas died suddenly and for reasons that aren’t clear.
In a statement, they said, “On behalf of the whole community, the Lithuanian Football Federation sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time.”
Chvedukas played in 20 games for the national team of Lithuania. He played for FK Sduva and scored 23 goals in 170 games. In 2009, they won the Lithuanian Cup and the Lithuanian Supercup.
The player also played for the Irish teams Dundalk FC and Waterford FC in the League of Ireland. In a club statement, his old coach at Dundalk, Stephen O’Donnell, talked about how sad the news was.
“I lived on Belfry Drive with Karolis when he was in Dundalk,” O’Donnell said. “It was terrible and shocking to hear the news on Monday. Karolis was a great guy around town.”
Our hearts go out to Chvedukas’s family and friends after they lost him.
Karolis Chvedukas’s Old Teams Remember Him
As soon as people heard that Karolis Chvedukas had died, many of the teams he had played for in the past paid respect to him. Dundalk FC, an Irish team, paid tribute to Chvedukas’s life by calling him “The Beast from the East.” They also told Chvedukas’s family how sorry they were.
In a separate Instagram post, FK Suduva also paid honor to the late Lithuanian star. “Rest in peace, Karolis,” they wrote. “Thank you for all the goals and good times.” Marijampole City, which is Chvedukas’s present team, also said they were sad to hear about his death. Oratory Youths FC also shared a well-written post about how sad they were that Chvedukas had died.
