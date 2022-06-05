Kathy Hilton Net Worth Surprise You

Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino came into the world on March 13, 1959. Her parents are Kathleen Mary and Laurance K. Avanzino. Kathy’s grandfather on her father’s side was Italian, and she also has Irish and Scottish ancestry. Hilton’s parents split up, and her mother married Kenneth E. Richards, who already had three grown children from a previous marriage. The actresses Kim and Kyle Richards are Kathy’s half-sisters. Hilton has five half-brothers and sisters from her father’s second marriage. Kathy went to a private high school in Los Angeles, where she met Michael Jackson. They became best friends and stayed close until his death in 2009.

Kathy’s career started when she was a child, long before she met her future husband, Richard Hilton, heir to Hilton Hotels. At age 9, she started working as an actress, appearing on TV shows like “Bewitched,” “The Rockford Files,” “Nanny and the Professor,” “Happy Days,” “Family Affair,” and others. She also appeared in the movies “The Dark” and “On the Air Live with Captain Midnight.” She met Richard Hilton when she was 15, which was around the same time she “retired” from acting. Five years later, in 1979, they got married. In the 1980s and early 1990s, Paris Hilton ran her own store in Los Angeles called The Staircase on Sunset Plaza.

Kathy was only 20 when she married into the wealthy Hilton family. Kathy was a child actress, just like her half-sister Kyle Richards, who is also on RHOBH. When she was 15, she met Rick, who would become her husband. Conrad Hilton, who started the Hilton hotel chain, is Rick’s grandfather. Business Insider says that he already had a lot of money when he met Kathy.

Celebrity Net Worth says that they got married in 1979, five years after they met. The Wall Street Journal says that newlywed Kathy worked at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in the banquets and sales department for only $160 a week.

Kathy bought The Staircase, a gift and antique shop on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles, California, right after she married Rick. After running the store for about 10 years, Kathy briefly went back into show business in the early 2000s.

First, she got a job on QVC as a host. IMDb says that she then went on to host the reality show I Want to Be a Hilton. She did a few other acting jobs, like hosting on HSN, which is a shopping network that competes with QVC. She also played herself in an episode of the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Kathy got some spending money from these, but the bigger checks didn’t come until much later.

In 1999, Rick and Kathy Hilton paid $3.385 million for a large home in the Hamptons with 7 bedrooms and 3 acres of land. Over the years, they have always charged between $300,000 and $400,000 to rent this property during the summer.

In 2004, they paid $9.2 million for a big Bel-Air mansion.

In 2014, they spent $2.5 million on an apartment at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Kathy Hilton is an American fashion designer, actress, and philanthropist with a $350 million net worth. That is how much she and Rick Hilton, her husband since 1979, have made together. Rick and Kathy Hilton are probably best known for being the parents of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

