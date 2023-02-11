Katie And Tom Divorce: Reason Of Their Divorce

Why did Katie And Tom Divorce happen? According to Life & Style, the reality show stars of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz formalized their divorce in October 2022, three years after they got married on Vanderpump Rules at a reality show wedding.
Fans were disappointed to find that the Vanderpump Rules pair who had been together the longest decided to end their relationship, but the question remains: why did they part ways? Keep reading to find out more information.
Contents
Katie And Tom Divorce: When Did They Split?
According to court material from the Los Angeles County Superior Court that was accessed by Life & Style at the time, Katie submitted the paperwork necessary to begin the divorce process at the Van Nuys Courthouse East in March of 2022.
When she was observed out and about without her wedding ring, speculations began to circulate that she had broken up with her husband, which led to the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster breaking the news of their separation via Instagram one week earlier.
Tom and I have been married for the past 12 years and have shared an incredible journey through life together. However, we have decided to divorce. According to her remark, “this conclusion is not received with hatred or animosity, and there are no sides to select.”
We have profound admiration for one another that will endure for all time, and we hold our friendship in the highest regard. Even if we could be headed in different directions, we will continue to love one another and work toward one another’s fulfillment.
On the same day, the co-owner of Tom Tom issued his own message, which he accompanied with throwback images of the two of them. “Oh, man, this is terrible. His caption on Instagram said, “How am I expected to portray 12 years of love in an f—— canned Instagram caption?” “Which image do you want me to use?” He went on, asking, “Is there a breakup font that everyone uses?
Reason Of Katie And Tom Divorce
During an interview in April on the “We Met at Acme” podcast hosted by Lindsey Metselaar, the reality celebrity spoke in depth about the difficulties she has been experiencing in her marriage. Katie Maloney claims that her needs were not being addressed or met in the marriage, which contributed to her having difficulties with both her mental and emotional health.
She added, “I wasn’t able to pinpoint it yet because I wasn’t able to confess or understand that it may be my relationship.” “I wasn’t able to admit or realize that it could be my relationship.” “I didn’t want to, since it was abundantly clear that I was head over heels in love with him, and he was the person I desired to spend my life with. It is just an extremely challenging matter to accept and deal with.
What Happened To Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Home?
In June, Katie shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram with a heartfelt comment that explained how she was feeling as she sat in the living room of the home that she and Tom had shared prior to their breakup. While the Bravolebrity did say that saying “goodbye” stung “a lot,” she did reveal some of the highlights of her time spent living in the Big Brother house.
Both the feelings and the words are difficult to pin down. Putting an end to this part of my story seems very much like going through the motions of my own funeral. “But I’m very much still alive,” the text beneath the photo read.
“Thank you, house, for being the warmest and most welcoming of homes, for the memories, for being the haven in which I can find peace and quiet, for allowing me to decorate you for the holidays in the style of a Hallmark movie, and for being OURS. I’m going to miss being able to go back there.”
Read More:
- Bill Gates Divorce: What Did Both Say About Their Divorce?
- Are Sandoval And Ariana Still Together: Look Into Their Journey Together